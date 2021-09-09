Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210909/fbi-releases-new-footage-of-suspect-accused-of-planting-pipe-bombs-in-dc-ahead-of-jan-6-riot--1088901801.html
FBI Releases New Footage of Suspect Accused of Planting Pipe Bombs in DC Ahead of Jan. 6 Riot
FBI Releases New Footage of Suspect Accused of Planting Pipe Bombs in DC Ahead of Jan. 6 Riot
2021-09-09T02:22+0000
2021-09-09T02:22+0000
New surveillance footage from the night of January 5 was released by the FBI's Washington Field Office on Wednesday in hopes of identifying the shrouded suspect, and obtaining new information on the plot.The area shown was the approximate location of one of two viable explosives planted between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., local time, that night. Authorities highlighted that the suspect's full front view can be observed as they pick up their backpack and leave. Following a review of the suspect's behavior in the clips, as well as interviews with Capitol Hill residents, the FBI also believes the suspect is not from the DC Metropolitan area. A virtual map was also included in the FBI release, providing a visual breakdown of the suspect's presumed path, as well as accompanying security footage.Authorities have not ruled out the possibility that multiple suspects carried out the attempted explosive attack. Steven D’Antuono, assistant director-in-charge for the FBI Washington Field Office, expressed appreciation for those who have assisted in the ongoing case, and urged the public to continue reporting any information relevant to the attempted bombing. Although the pipe bombs were discovered by authorities during the deadly US Capitol riot on January 6, authorities have not directly linked the pipe bomb suspect with the mob protesting former US President Donald Trump's Electoral College defeat.
FBI Releases New Footage of Suspect Accused of Planting Pipe Bombs in DC Ahead of Jan. 6 Riot

02:22 GMT 09.09.2021
Evan Craighead
The Washington Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a cash reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the location, arrest and conviction of the individual - or group - seen planting viable pipe bombs near both the Democratic and Republican National Committee Headquarters in Washington DC on January 5.
New surveillance footage from the night of January 5 was released by the FBI's Washington Field Office on Wednesday in hopes of identifying the shrouded suspect, and obtaining new information on the plot.

The suspect, donning a gray hooded sweatshirt, black gloves and a face mask, is seen sitting on a public bench near 430 South Capitol Street SE - the location of the DNC Headquarters.

The area shown was the approximate location of one of two viable explosives planted between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., local time, that night. Authorities highlighted that the suspect's full front view can be observed as they pick up their backpack and leave.

"Based upon the suspect’s route of travel to the DNC and from the DNC to the RNC, and the manner in which the suspect carries the backpack after placing the pipe bomb at the DNC, the FBI believes the suspect had a location in the vicinity of Folger Park from which the person was operating," noted the FBI's Washington Field Office.

Following a review of the suspect's behavior in the clips, as well as interviews with Capitol Hill residents, the FBI also believes the suspect is not from the DC Metropolitan area.
A virtual map was also included in the FBI release, providing a visual breakdown of the suspect's presumed path, as well as accompanying security footage.
Authorities have not ruled out the possibility that multiple suspects carried out the attempted explosive attack.
Steven D’Antuono, assistant director-in-charge for the FBI Washington Field Office, expressed appreciation for those who have assisted in the ongoing case, and urged the public to continue reporting any information relevant to the attempted bombing.

Since the incident, FBI agents have conducted over 800 interviews, accrued more than 23,000 surveillance and video files, and assessed more than 300 related tips, according to an FBI official's statement.

Although the pipe bombs were discovered by authorities during the deadly US Capitol riot on January 6, authorities have not directly linked the pipe bomb suspect with the mob protesting former US President Donald Trump's Electoral College defeat.
