Examining Neocolonial Interests in the Guinea Coup
Examining Neocolonial Interests in the Guinea Coup
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Bill Honigman, California State Coordinator and Co-Coordinator of the Healthcare as a Human Right Issue Organizing Team for Progressive Democrats of America to discuss the California recall election of Governor Gavin Newsom, the dangers that this recall election may pose, and some of the disgusting statements made and positions held by conservative frontrunner Larry Elder.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kambale Musvuli, activist, writer, & analyst with the Center for Research on the Congo-Kinshasa to discuss the role of foreign powers in the coup in Guinea, Col. Mamady Doumbouya's history with imperialist countries and President Alpha Conde, and the economic and political interests of neocolonialist powers in Guinea.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Tanda Blubear, an organizer with Women with Bows to discuss resistance to the Line 3 pipeline in Minnesota, the environmental impact posed by the pipeline and tar sands, the frequent and continuous violation of indigenous treaty rights in Minnesota and in the United States, and how the struggle against Line 3 and for indigenous sovereignty presents the need for solidarity across movements.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Esther Iverem, artist, author and independent journalist, host and producer of On The Ground: Voices of Resistance from the Nation's Capital on Pacifica Radio to discuss how the end of additional unemployment benefits exposes capitalism's subsistence on exploitation, erasure of history and the desecration of historic Black cemeteries in the Washington, DC area, and the mythologies that uphold belief in the capitalist system.
09:45 GMT 09.09.2021 (Updated: 09:51 GMT 09.09.2021)
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Bill Honigman, California State Coordinator and Co-Coordinator of the Healthcare as a Human Right Issue Organizing Team for Progressive Democrats of America to discuss the California recall election of Governor Gavin Newsom, the dangers that this recall election may pose, and some of the disgusting statements made and positions held by conservative frontrunner Larry Elder.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kambale Musvuli, activist, writer, & analyst with the Center for Research on the Congo-Kinshasa to discuss the role of foreign powers in the coup in Guinea, Col. Mamady Doumbouya’s history with imperialist countries and President Alpha Conde, and the economic and political interests of neocolonialist powers in Guinea.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Tanda Blubear, an organizer with Women with Bows to discuss resistance to the Line 3 pipeline in Minnesota, the environmental impact posed by the pipeline and tar sands, the frequent and continuous violation of indigenous treaty rights in Minnesota and in the United States, and how the struggle against Line 3 and for indigenous sovereignty presents the need for solidarity across movements.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Esther Iverem, artist, author and independent journalist, host and producer of On The Ground: Voices of Resistance from the Nation’s Capital on Pacifica Radio to discuss how the end of additional unemployment benefits exposes capitalism’s subsistence on exploitation, erasure of history and the desecration of historic Black cemeteries in the Washington, DC area, and the mythologies that uphold belief in the capitalist system.
