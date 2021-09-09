https://sputniknews.com/20210909/elon-pause-your-space-missions-viruses-could-exist-anywhere-in-the-universe-claims-scientist-1088916863.html

Elon, Pause Your Space Missions: Viruses Could Exist Anywhere in the Universe, Claims Scientist

Hollywood films taught us that if one discovers anything in space it will either be a monster that will devour all astronauts or a virus that will wipe out all life on earth.Although blood-thirsty alien creatures are nothing but a product of the imagination of Hollywood writers (touch wood), viruses are something future astronauts will probably have to deal with, according to Paul Davies, astrobiologist, cosmologist and director of the Beyond Center for Fundamental Concepts in Science at Arizona State University.He believes viruses or something similar to them may be found on other planets. “Viruses actually form part of the web of life. I would expect that if you’ve got microbial life on another planet, you’re bound to have – if it’s going to be sustainable and sustained – the full complexity and robustness that will go with being able to exchange genetic information,” Davies said. Given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this statement seems alarming, but the astrobiologist notes that the hypothesis that viruses exist in other corners of the universe should cause concern. In fact Professor Davies says that viruses are good as they help plants to survive extremely hot soils and influence biogeochemical cycles.Even humans could have appeared thanks to remnants of ancient viruses, the scientist argues.

