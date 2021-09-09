Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210909/covid-19-here-to-stay-vaccine-driven-herd-immunity-unlikely-say-swedish-professors-1088903527.html
COVID-19 Here to Stay, Vaccine-Driven Herd Immunity Unlikely, Say Swedish Professors
COVID-19 Here to Stay, Vaccine-Driven Herd Immunity Unlikely, Say Swedish Professors
Virology professors from Sweden's leading universities have concluded that SARS-CoV-2 cannot be eradicated and will remain as a recurring seasonal virus... 09.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-09T06:14+0000
2021-09-09T06:14+0000
immunity
news
europe
virus
disease
vaccination
coronavirus
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/02/1081958561_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_d653348c35fd8f1c328c481b793f1397.jpg
Three Swedish professors of virology, Lennart Svensson of Linköping University, Åke Lundkvist of Uppsala University and Anders Widell of Lund University, have concluded that even a very high vaccination rate of more than 90 percent doesn't fully stop the spread of COVID-19 infection, as witnessed by examples across the globe.According to the professors, four coronaviruses that infect humans and return during the winter season, causing mild colds, have been known to mankind for a long time. What's more, since 2003 humanity has been affected by two completely new coronaviruses that can cause very serious infections: SARS-CoV-1 (with mortality about 10 percent) and MERS-CoV (mortality about 34 percent).However, the novel coronavirus will not be eradicated, either through natural immunity or vaccination-achieved herd immunity, as only viruses that have humans as their unique host can be completely eliminated, they wrote, citing the complete vaccine-driven elimination of smallpox in the Seventies.By contrast, for animal viruses to cross boundaries and jump species, mutations are required, often resulting in a speedy spread at the cost of pathogenicity. The new SARS-CoV-2, like the four seasonal coronavirus types, has shown global spread and probably reduced mortality over time, they mused.However, history suggests that it will take many years before SARS-CoV-2 loses its potency and becomes a seasonal coronavirus, they argued, citing OC43 (HCoV-OC43), which was probably adapted from a livestock coronavirus to humans sometime in the 1890s and was first detected in 1967 in children with cold symptoms.In the meantime, the novel virus will continue to mutate. “Individual virus variants have an increased ability to spread, and most are not not passed on because of the fact that the new mutations are not sufficiently beneficial for the virus”, the professors explained.Today's vaccines will, however, provide protection against severe and mild infections caused by the variants which are known at present, although the professors stressed that vaccines are unlikely to provide longer-lasting protection than a natural infection.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/02/1081958561_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_7db1f7fda53368e0574eb117554a6805.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
immunity, news, europe, virus, disease, vaccination, coronavirus, covid-19

COVID-19 Here to Stay, Vaccine-Driven Herd Immunity Unlikely, Say Swedish Professors

06:14 GMT 09.09.2021
CC0 / Pixabay / Virus 2021
Virus 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
CC0 / Pixabay /
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
Virology professors from Sweden's leading universities have concluded that SARS-CoV-2 cannot be eradicated and will remain as a recurring seasonal virus, urging people to “learn to live with it”. On the bright side, despite immunity being short-lived, the virus is likely to lose some of its potency over time.
Three Swedish professors of virology, Lennart Svensson of Linköping University, Åke Lundkvist of Uppsala University and Anders Widell of Lund University, have concluded that even a very high vaccination rate of more than 90 percent doesn't fully stop the spread of COVID-19 infection, as witnessed by examples across the globe.

“Everything indicates that SARS-CoV-2 will remain, as a recurring seasonal virus. Herd immunity will be very difficult or even impossible to achieve,” the authors wrote in an opinion piece in the newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

According to the professors, four coronaviruses that infect humans and return during the winter season, causing mild colds, have been known to mankind for a long time. What's more, since 2003 humanity has been affected by two completely new coronaviruses that can cause very serious infections: SARS-CoV-1 (with mortality about 10 percent) and MERS-CoV (mortality about 34 percent).
However, the novel coronavirus will not be eradicated, either through natural immunity or vaccination-achieved herd immunity, as only viruses that have humans as their unique host can be completely eliminated, they wrote, citing the complete vaccine-driven elimination of smallpox in the Seventies.
By contrast, for animal viruses to cross boundaries and jump species, mutations are required, often resulting in a speedy spread at the cost of pathogenicity. The new SARS-CoV-2, like the four seasonal coronavirus types, has shown global spread and probably reduced mortality over time, they mused.

“Thus, everything points to SARS-CoV-2 becoming an endemic, which is why we must learn to live with this virus,” the professors wrote.

However, history suggests that it will take many years before SARS-CoV-2 loses its potency and becomes a seasonal coronavirus, they argued, citing OC43 (HCoV-OC43), which was probably adapted from a livestock coronavirus to humans sometime in the 1890s and was first detected in 1967 in children with cold symptoms.
In the meantime, the novel virus will continue to mutate. “Individual virus variants have an increased ability to spread, and most are not not passed on because of the fact that the new mutations are not sufficiently beneficial for the virus”, the professors explained.
Today's vaccines will, however, provide protection against severe and mild infections caused by the variants which are known at present, although the professors stressed that vaccines are unlikely to provide longer-lasting protection than a natural infection.

“Crucially, immunity against respiratory viruses, including coronavirus, whether created by an infection or by vaccination, appears to be very short-lived,” the Swedish professors concluded.

130000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:00 GMTChina's Xi Congratulates Kim Jong-un on 73rd Anniversary of North Korea's Founding
06:54 GMTPutin Awards Hero of Russia Title to Emergencies Minister Zinichev Posthumously
06:24 GMTAOC Derided for Using The Term 'Menstruating Persons' While Discussing Texas Abortion Law
06:14 GMTCOVID-19 Here to Stay, Vaccine-Driven Herd Immunity Unlikely, Say Swedish Professors
05:32 GMTProtesters Wave Afghan Flags as Kamala Harris Campaigns for Embattled California Governor
05:15 GMTAlarm Triggered at Russia's Zvezda ISS Module, Crew Reports Smoke, Smell of Burnt Plastic
04:59 GMTLive Updates: Taliban Expected to Allow 200 US Citizens, Other Civilians to Leave Afghanistan
04:44 GMTLive Updates: India's Total Cases of COVID-19 Rise to 33.14Mln, Death Toll Stands at 441,749
04:30 GMTBusted! Goofy Golden Retriever Caught in Middle of Shenanigans Looks Guilty as Heck
04:00 GMTUnited Airlines to Place Unvaccinated Employees With Religious Exemptions on Unpaid Leave
02:59 GMTGOP Senators Demand Hearings, Sworn Testimony From Top US Military Over Afghanistan Rumbles
02:22 GMTFBI Releases New Footage of Suspect Accused of Planting Pipe Bombs in DC Ahead of Jan. 6 Riot
01:59 GMTMother Who Made False Bomb Threat on Plane Was Worried Her Child Would Miss School - Reports
01:33 GMTBlinken Says Delay in Nuclear Talks With Iran May ‘Not Reproduce Benefits’ of JCPOA Revival
01:08 GMTFIFA Suspends Brazilian Premier League Players at Request of Brazilian FA
00:43 GMTTaliban Promise to Find Government Seats for Women in Future
00:35 GMTEngland Stunned by Late Equalizer Against Poland in World Cup Qualifier
00:02 GMTNew York Governor Mandates All Cars, Trucks to Comply With Zero-Emissions Standard By 2035
YesterdayMichigan Seeks $22,000 in Fees From Ex-Trump Attorneys in Voter Fraud Case
YesterdayBiden Asks Trump-Era Military Academy Advisory Board Appointees to Resign