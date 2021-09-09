https://sputniknews.com/20210909/chinese-media-suggests-sending-pla-warships-into-us-territorial-waters-amid-south-china-sea-1088913056.html

Chinese Media Suggests Sending PLA Warships Into US Territorial Waters Amid South China Sea Tensions

Chinese Media Suggests Sending PLA Warships Into US Territorial Waters Amid South China Sea Tensions

Chinese Media Suggests Sending PLA Warships Into US Territorial Waters Amid South China Sea Tensions

2021-09-09T12:15+0000

2021-09-09T12:15+0000

2021-09-09T12:15+0000

us

asia & pacific

china

people's liberation army (pla) navy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1b/1083474207_0:16:2500:1422_1920x0_80_0_0_6ff5788ec5b31d094e2379fefbb336e5.jpg

China should respond to the continuing provocations from the US military in the South China Sea and send its own warships to the waters near US military bases in the Asia-Pacific and to the US allies' coastlines, The Global Times publication (which is owned by the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party) has suggested in its editorial.According to the state-funded newspaper, Beijing should "take action" and create capabilities to carry out reconnaissance operations in the waters, which are deemed territorial by the US and its allies under international laws.The editorial cited a recent incident involving US Guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold, which sailed just 12 nautical miles of Meiji Reef – one of the artificial islands that Beijing erected in the disputed waters of the South China Sea and which is home to some of the Chinese military's equipment. Beijing insists that this equipment fulfils a purely defensive role, but Washington claims that China is restricting access to the South China Sea by its actions, and thus justifies sending American warships on the so-called "freedom of navigation" operations in the region.Chinese military scrambled jets and sent Navy's vessels to expel USS Benfold from the waters that Beijing considers its territory. These claims are contested by four other countries. The Global Times admitted that the two countries disagree on the territorial status of the waters in question, but stressed that it in no way makes the actions of the American Navy in the South China Sea legal.The newspaper stressed that continuing provocation from the US will sooner or later result in an "incident" between the two states and accused Washington of bringing more chaos than order to the South China Sea region. The US claims to be defending the interests of the regional powers, but at the same time openly designates Beijing as one of its main rivals in the military and foreign policy documents.The two powers' confrontation escalated under the Trump administration with the latter launching a trade war and starting a global crackdown campaign against Chinese tech giants, such as Huawei. The policy continued practically without any major change under Trump's successor – Democrat President Joe Biden.

https://sputniknews.com/20210528/bidens-2022-defense-budget-to-fund-nuclear-arms-modernization-in-order-to-deter-china---report-1083013257.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Tim Korso https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

us, asia & pacific, china, people's liberation army (pla) navy