Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210909/busted-goofy-golden-retriever-caught-in-middle-of-shenanigans-looks-guilty-as-heck-1088893217.html
Busted! Goofy Golden Retriever Caught in Middle of Shenanigans Looks Guilty as Heck
Busted! Goofy Golden Retriever Caught in Middle of Shenanigans Looks Guilty as Heck
Doggos are great companions and very loyal friends, but they can also be very mischievous - especially when it comes to stealing food. Canines know they are... 09.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-09T04:30+0000
2021-09-09T04:30+0000
videoclub
dog
golden retriever
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088887078_156:0:1281:633_1920x0_80_0_0_d1c091f37157c11edcbdba1ec27254cd.jpg
This adorable golden retriever thought it was possible to pilfer some food from the table. But, unfortunately, the doggo was caught! The poor critter is so shocked it's unbelievable. And, of course, the doggo makes the funniest face ever, showing all the guilt and repentance in the world.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088887078_296:0:1140:633_1920x0_80_0_0_f0a2a06ff90ec9d778004cddc0e25f43.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
videoclub, dog, golden retriever

Busted! Goofy Golden Retriever Caught in Middle of Shenanigans Looks Guilty as Heck

04:30 GMT 09.09.2021
© Photo : dogs4.you/instagramDog
Dog - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
© Photo : dogs4.you/instagram
Subscribe
Doggos are great companions and very loyal friends, but they can also be very mischievous - especially when it comes to stealing food. Canines know they are not allowed to grab a snack, but they still want to try - maybe this time no one will notice.
This adorable golden retriever thought it was possible to pilfer some food from the table. But, unfortunately, the doggo was caught! The poor critter is so shocked it's unbelievable. And, of course, the doggo makes the funniest face ever, showing all the guilt and repentance in the world.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:15 GMTAlarm Triggered at Russia's Zvezda ISS Module, Crew Reports Smoke, Smell of Burnt Plastic
04:59 GMTLive Updates: Taliban Expected to Allow 200 US Citizens, Other Civilians to Leave Afghanistan
04:44 GMTLive Updates: India's Total Cases of COVID-19 Rise to 33.14Mln, Death Toll Stands at 441,749
04:30 GMTBusted! Goofy Golden Retriever Caught in Middle of Shenanigans Looks Guilty as Heck
04:00 GMTUnited Airlines to Place Unvaccinated Employees With Religious Exemptions on Unpaid Leave
02:59 GMTGOP Senators Demand Hearings, Sworn Testimony From Top US Military Over Afghanistan Rumbles
02:22 GMTFBI Releases New Footage of Suspect Accused of Planting Pipe Bombs in DC Ahead of Jan. 6 Riot
01:59 GMTMother Who Made False Bomb Threat on Plane Was Worried Her Child Would Miss School - Reports
01:33 GMTBlinken Says Delay in Nuclear Talks With Iran May ‘Not Reproduce Benefits’ of JCPOA Revival
01:08 GMTFIFA Suspends Brazilian Premier League Players at Request of Brazilian FA
00:43 GMTTaliban Promise to Find Government Seats for Women in Future
00:35 GMTEngland Stunned by Late Equalizer Against Poland in World Cup Qualifier
00:02 GMTNew York Governor Mandates All Cars, Trucks to Comply With Zero-Emissions Standard By 2035
YesterdayMichigan Seeks $22,000 in Fees From Ex-Trump Attorneys in Voter Fraud Case
YesterdayBiden Asks Trump-Era Military Academy Advisory Board Appointees to Resign
YesterdayUS State of Louisiana Delays Fall Elections Because of Hurricane Ida
YesterdayOne Hundred Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces Near Nablus, Red Crescent Says
YesterdayEx-Special Envoy for Guantanamo to Lead US Legal Efforts on Afghan Evacuees - Reports
YesterdayPSU Professor Resigns, Says ‘Woke Ideology,’ Cancel Culture Deprive Students of Thinking Abilities
YesterdayUS Capitol Police Warn of Potential for Violence During September 18 Rally - Reports