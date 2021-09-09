Busted! Goofy Golden Retriever Caught in Middle of Shenanigans Looks Guilty as Heck

This adorable golden retriever thought it was possible to pilfer some food from the table. But, unfortunately, the doggo was caught! The poor critter is so shocked it's unbelievable. And, of course, the doggo makes the funniest face ever, showing all the guilt and repentance in the world.
Doggos are great companions and very loyal friends, but they can also be very mischievous - especially when it comes to stealing food. Canines know they are not allowed to grab a snack, but they still want to try - maybe this time no one will notice.
