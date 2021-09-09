Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210909/blinken-says-delay-in-nuclear-talks-with-iran-may-not-reproduce-benefits-of-jcpoa-revival-1088901264.html
Blinken Says Delay in Nuclear Talks With Iran May ‘Not Reproduce Benefits’ of JCPOA Revival
Blinken Says Delay in Nuclear Talks With Iran May ‘Not Reproduce Benefits’ of JCPOA Revival
Blinken Says Delay in Nuclear Talks With Iran May ‘Not Reproduce Benefits’ of JCPOA Revival
2021-09-09T01:33+0000
2021-09-09T01:33+0000
heiko maas
antony blinken
joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/09/1088901238_0:66:3067:1791_1920x0_80_0_0_be8e8da3f84e9397837413da1f572c9d.jpg
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Iran on Wednesday that there is little time left to rearrange the nuclear agreement, urging Tehran to rush JCPOA negotiations that ended earlier in June with no additional date assigned.Maas also noted that a delay of two or three months suggested by Iran “is a time frame that is much too long for us.”Responding earlier to pressure, Iran noted that “talks will not succeed if they continue under duress."The Trump administration withdrew from the agreement in May 2018, immediately reimposing a number of strict economic sanctions, despite IAEA reports noting that Iran had been complying with its nuclear obligations. Over the next year, Iran has urged JCPOA members to facilitate the lifting of restrictions as the country has suffered economic difficulties.Before the assassination of Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in late 2020, Tehran had not allowed any significant violations of the agreement. Soon after the killing, however, Iran increased the degree of uranium enrichment, installed more advanced centrifuges and produced uranium metal.In February 2021, the Islamic republic threatened to halt IAEA inspections under the JCPOA, if sanctions were not removed. On February 21, the parties entered into a three-month agreement to continue some of the checks. In May, these agreements were extended for another month, but since 22 May, Iran has denied the IAEA access to data collected by cameras inside nuclear facilities, and has threatened to delete videos of the past three months.According to the latest IAEA report, Iran has recently quadrupled its reserves of highly enriched uranium, having at its disposal 10 kilograms of highly enriched, at up to 60 percent, uranium, while at the time of the previous IAEA assessment in May this year it was reportedly about 2.4 kilograms. The amount of 20-percent enriched uranium also increased, from 62.8 to 84.3 kilograms. IAEA agents also raised concerns over Tehran’s ban on certain inspections.Hopes that the agreement would be restored rose after the new US administration came into office and indirect negotiations started in Vienna in April. Iran announced that its nuclear violations would be quickly reversed when sanctions are lifted.The sides have not achieved any substantial success, as Washington is demanding that Iran immediately comply with JCPOA provisions, while Tehran claims it is the US that must make the first concession, as it was first to leave the nuclear agreement. Negotiations halted after a new Iranian president was elected in June.
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/09/1088901238_336:0:3067:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f39de3eeb043946004ce0bf7ffa21ce9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
heiko maas, antony blinken, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)

Blinken Says Delay in Nuclear Talks With Iran May ‘Not Reproduce Benefits’ of JCPOA Revival

01:33 GMT 09.09.2021
© REUTERS / POOLU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attend a joint news conference following a meeting at Ramstein Air Base, near Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, September 8, 2021
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attend a joint news conference following a meeting at Ramstein Air Base, near Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, September 8, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Beginning on 6 April this year, the US and Iran have held six rounds of indirect negotiations on re-establishing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the nuclear deal. The process stalled without substantial advances after a new Iranian president came into power last month.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Iran on Wednesday that there is little time left to rearrange the nuclear agreement, urging Tehran to rush JCPOA negotiations that ended earlier in June with no additional date assigned.
“I’m not going to put a date on it but we are getting closer to the point at which a strict return to compliance with the JCPOA does not reproduce the benefits that that agreement achieved,” Blinken said at a presser after negotiations with his German counterpart Heiko Maas.
Maas also noted that a delay of two or three months suggested by Iran “is a time frame that is much too long for us.”
Responding earlier to pressure, Iran noted that “talks will not succeed if they continue under duress."

“The other party understands that it takes two to three months for the new administration to establish and do planning for any sort of decision,” state the new Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, referring to the gap following Biden’s inauguration and the beginning of the Vienna talks.

The Trump administration withdrew from the agreement in May 2018, immediately reimposing a number of strict economic sanctions, despite IAEA reports noting that Iran had been complying with its nuclear obligations. Over the next year, Iran has urged JCPOA members to facilitate the lifting of restrictions as the country has suffered economic difficulties.
Before the assassination of Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in late 2020, Tehran had not allowed any significant violations of the agreement. Soon after the killing, however, Iran increased the degree of uranium enrichment, installed more advanced centrifuges and produced uranium metal.
In February 2021, the Islamic republic threatened to halt IAEA inspections under the JCPOA, if sanctions were not removed. On February 21, the parties entered into a three-month agreement to continue some of the checks. In May, these agreements were extended for another month, but since 22 May, Iran has denied the IAEA access to data collected by cameras inside nuclear facilities, and has threatened to delete videos of the past three months.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the photo bankAcademician Dr. Ali Akbar Salehi, Vice President for Nuclear Energy and President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran
Academician Dr. Ali Akbar Salehi, Vice President for Nuclear Energy and President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
Academician Dr. Ali Akbar Salehi, Vice President for Nuclear Energy and President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the photo bank
According to the latest IAEA report, Iran has recently quadrupled its reserves of highly enriched uranium, having at its disposal 10 kilograms of highly enriched, at up to 60 percent, uranium, while at the time of the previous IAEA assessment in May this year it was reportedly about 2.4 kilograms. The amount of 20-percent enriched uranium also increased, from 62.8 to 84.3 kilograms. IAEA agents also raised concerns over Tehran’s ban on certain inspections.
Hopes that the agreement would be restored rose after the new US administration came into office and indirect negotiations started in Vienna in April. Iran announced that its nuclear violations would be quickly reversed when sanctions are lifted.
The sides have not achieved any substantial success, as Washington is demanding that Iran immediately comply with JCPOA provisions, while Tehran claims it is the US that must make the first concession, as it was first to leave the nuclear agreement. Negotiations halted after a new Iranian president was elected in June.
030001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:22 GMTFBI Releases New Footage of Suspect Accused of Planting Pipe Bombs in DC Ahead of Jan. 6 Riot
01:59 GMTMother Who Made False Bomb Threat on Plane Was Worried Her Child Would Miss School - Reports
01:33 GMTBlinken Says Delay in Nuclear Talks With Iran May ‘Not Reproduce Benefits’ of JCPOA Revival
01:08 GMTFIFA Suspends Brazilian Premier League Players at Request of Brazilian FA
00:43 GMTTaliban Promise to Find Government Seats for Women in Future
00:35 GMTEngland Stunned by Late Equalizer Against Poland in World Cup Qualifier
00:02 GMTNew York Governor Mandates All Cars, Trucks to Comply With Zero-Emissions Standard By 2035
YesterdayMichigan Seeks $22,000 in Fees From Ex-Trump Attorneys in Voter Fraud Case
YesterdayBiden Asks Trump-Era Military Academy Advisory Board Appointees to Resign
YesterdayUS State of Louisiana Delays Fall Elections Because of Hurricane Ida
YesterdayOne Hundred Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces Near Nablus, Red Crescent Says
YesterdayEx-Special Envoy for Guantanamo to Lead US Legal Efforts on Afghan Evacuees - Reports
YesterdayPSU Professor Resigns, Says ‘Woke Ideology,’ Cancel Culture Deprive Students of Thinking Abilities
YesterdayUS Capitol Police Warn of Potential for Violence During September 18 Rally - Reports
YesterdayNew York AG Subpoenas Ethics Agency for Records on Ex-Gov. Cuomo's $5.1 Million Book Deal
YesterdayFire Hits Hospital for COVID-19 Patients in North Macedonia, 14 People Dead – Reports
YesterdayHurricane Ida Death Toll Rises to 26 Killed Across Louisiana
YesterdaySyrian Soldier Injured by Militants' Artillery Fire in Aleppo Province, Russian Military Says
YesterdayCoalition of 18 States Urges Supreme Court to Extend Federal Benefits to Puerto Rico
YesterdayGavin Newsom Looks Poised to Survive California’s Recall Election