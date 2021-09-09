Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210909/biden-to-withdraw-his-atf-head-nominee-due-to-congressional-opposition-reports-suggest-1088918822.html
Biden to Withdraw His ATF Head Nominee Due to Congressional Opposition, Reports Suggest
Biden to Withdraw His ATF Head Nominee Due to Congressional Opposition, Reports Suggest
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Biden administration plans to withdraw its nominee to head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) David... 09.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-09T13:43+0000
2021-09-09T13:43+0000
joe biden
news
world
us
gun control
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088899366_0:0:2983:1679_1920x0_80_0_0_61bd186b30be626ab098f33151d71021.jpg
The report did not provide additional details on the possible decision but noted that the White House declined to comment.US President Joe Biden nominated Chipman, famous as a long-time gun control advocate, to lead the ATF in April as a part of his larger program to combat gun violence. Commenting then on his pick, Biden called gun violence in the US an epidemic.Chipman does not have enough votes in Congress to be confirmed given staunch opposition from largely pro-gun Republicans, CNN said in a separate report quoting a senior administration official.Debates about gun control were reignited at the beginning of the year amid a surge in mass shootings across the country. Biden has been promising harsh action to curb gun violence in the country since his inauguration. Gun sales, which jumped sharply during the early 2020 pandemic, meanwhile continue to increase. Some 39% of US households are in possession of guns now, an increase from 32% in 2016.
https://sputniknews.com/20210408/west-virginia-attorney-general-promises-to-sue-biden-if-new-gun-laws-are-introduced-1082576021.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088899366_254:0:2983:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4ccff81b7102de52ea29c23e355fb92b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, news, world, us, gun control

Biden to Withdraw His ATF Head Nominee Due to Congressional Opposition, Reports Suggest

13:43 GMT 09.09.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks in honor of labor unions in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 8, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks in honor of labor unions in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 8, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Biden administration plans to withdraw its nominee to head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) David Chipman because of strong opposition against him from both parties in the Congress, the Washington Post said on 9 September citing two sources familiar with the matter.
The report did not provide additional details on the possible decision but noted that the White House declined to comment.
US President Joe Biden nominated Chipman, famous as a long-time gun control advocate, to lead the ATF in April as a part of his larger program to combat gun violence. Commenting then on his pick, Biden called gun violence in the US an epidemic.
Chipman does not have enough votes in Congress to be confirmed given staunch opposition from largely pro-gun Republicans, CNN said in a separate report quoting a senior administration official.
A gun - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2021
West Virginia Attorney General Promises to Sue Biden If New Gun Laws Are Introduced
8 April, 23:56 GMT
Debates about gun control were reignited at the beginning of the year amid a surge in mass shootings across the country. Biden has been promising harsh action to curb gun violence in the country since his inauguration. Gun sales, which jumped sharply during the early 2020 pandemic, meanwhile continue to increase. Some 39% of US households are in possession of guns now, an increase from 32% in 2016.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:34 GMTPentagon Chief Explains Why Al-Qaeda 'Has the Ability to Regenerate in Afghanistan'
14:33 GMTIranian Army Reportedly Fires Missiles at Hostile Groups in Northern Iraq
14:16 GMTPrince William's Question About Meghan Markle Made Harry Go 'Ballistic', Book Claims
14:15 GMTFrance Slams London for 'Financial Blackmail' Over UK's Stance on Migrants in English Channel
14:02 GMTHackers Reportedly Broke Into United Nations Earlier This Year and Stole Sensitive Data
14:01 GMTTop US Commanders to Testify in Senate on Afghanistan Withdrawal
13:58 GMTElon, Pause Your Space Missions: Viruses Could Exist Anywhere in the Universe, Claims Scientist
13:54 GMTUK's Priti Awful Hypocrisy
13:44 GMTTurkey Detains 13 Daesh Terror Suspects in Ankara, Reports Suggest
13:43 GMTMan Utd Have a Chance at Winning EPL With Cristiano Ronaldo, Says Former Club Icon Dimitar Berbatov
13:43 GMTBiden to Withdraw His ATF Head Nominee Due to Congressional Opposition, Reports Suggest
13:38 GMTUS Weekly Jobless Claims at 310,000 in New Pandemic Low
13:19 GMTQatar World Cup: Naked Football Match Organiser 'Euphoric' After Game Steals Spotlight Online
13:18 GMTGerman Prosecutors Reportedly Raid Finance and Justice Ministries Amid Money-Laundering Probe
12:59 GMTScotland Still Divided Over Independence Vote, Poll Shows
12:52 GMTSingapore Jails Citizen on Terrorist Funding Charges for First Time in History, Reports Say
12:48 GMTSnake, Duct Tape, Dosimeters: How Scientists Study Impact of Radiation in Fukushima Exclusion Zone
12:25 GMTFrance Sentences Bashar Assad's Uncle to 4 Years in Prison for Financial Crimes
12:15 GMTChinese Media Suggests Sending PLA Warships Into US Territorial Waters Amid South China Sea Tensions
11:59 GMTArrest Warrant Issued for Pakistani Actress Saba Qamar For Shooting Music Video in Mosque