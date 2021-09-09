Registration was successful!
Biden to Reveal Six-Point Plan to Curb COVID-19 as Cases On the Rise
US President Joe Biden will be presenting a six-point plan to fight a surge of the Delta strain of the virus on Thursday, 9 September, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said. One of the points will feature mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all federal workers, Reuters reported, citing an anonymous source.Among the other measures that will be announced on 9 September are an increase in testing, "keeping schools safely open", and changes to the way COVID-19 patients are treated. The White House spokeswoman said that despite the initial success, the fight against the pandemic is not over.In August this year, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin the announced mandatory vaccination of all members of the Department of Defence in order to have "healthy and ready [armed] forces" amid the conditions of the ongoing pandemic. The plan involves "ambitious timelines for implementation", and while no specific deadline was set, media reports have suggested that Austin expected the vaccination of the 800,000 servicemen who have not had jabs to be complete within a matter of weeks, not months.Fight for Vaccination ContinuesThe revealed future announcement will reportedly put an end to the current practice, where federal workers could avoid getting anti-COVID jabs if they didn't want to or could not be vaccinated. They used to have the option of undergoing regular testing instead.The reported move to make vaccinations mandatory for some groups of people comes as the Biden administration struggles to promote jabs amid the raging Delta variant and the slowing vaccination rate. According to 8 September data from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), some 177 million, or 53.3%, Americans were fully vaccinated, while 62.7% had received only one jab.These numbers fall short of even the most optimistic estimates of how many people should get the shots to achieve herd immunity. In addition, some states and counties in the US show levels of vaccination significantly lower than the average across the country, making these communities more prone to witnessing hospitalisations due to COVID-19-related complications.At the same time, the US started in the middle of August to administer so-called "booster shots"– third injections of the vaccine to improve the immune response in people who might need it. Some 1.5 million US residents have already used this opportunity.
https://sputniknews.com/20210813/us-fda-allows-emergency-use-of-3rd-dose-of-covid-19-vaccines-for-immunocompromised-people-1083593698.html
joe biden, us, vaccination, covid-19

Biden to Reveal Six-Point Plan to Curb COVID-19 as Cases On the Rise

17:22 GMT 09.09.2021
© REUTERS / KEN CEDENO
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on evacuation efforts and the ongoing situation in Afghanistan during a speech in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
© REUTERS / KEN CEDENO
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Previously, federal workers had an alternative, if, for some reason, they did not want to or could not get a COVID-19 vaccine. For example, they could undergo regular testing.
Among the other measures that will be announced on 9 September are an increase in testing, "keeping schools safely open", and changes to the way COVID-19 patients are treated. The White House spokeswoman said that despite the initial success, the fight against the pandemic is not over.

"We have more work to do, and we are still at war with the virus and with the delta variant. So we’re going to build on that work".

Press Secretary Jen Psaki answers questions from reporters about the future of US-Russian relations in the aftermath of a US intelligence report claiming Russia attempted to influence the 2020 US elections on March 17, 2021 - Sputnik International
Jen Psaki
White House Press Secretary
In August this year, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin the announced mandatory vaccination of all members of the Department of Defence in order to have "healthy and ready [armed] forces" amid the conditions of the ongoing pandemic. The plan involves "ambitious timelines for implementation", and while no specific deadline was set, media reports have suggested that Austin expected the vaccination of the 800,000 servicemen who have not had jabs to be complete within a matter of weeks, not months.
Fight for Vaccination Continues
A healthcare worker holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site operated by SOMOS Community Care during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2021
US FDA Allows Emergency Use of 3rd Dose of COVID-19 Vaccines for Immunocompromised People
13 August, 03:52 GMT
Popular comments
robert malone the inventor of the rna vaccine technology stated many times that a mass vaccination with a leaky vaccine (i.e. not 100% effective) necessarily leads to the surviving virus mutating and the emergence of vaccine resistant strains. This is only obvious to people who can think.
ffeketehollo
9 September, 20:42 GMT
