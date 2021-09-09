At Least 12 Shot in Mass Shooting in Illinois, US - Reports
22:40 GMT 09.09.2021 (Updated: 23:03 GMT 09.09.2021)
© Photo : Twitter / @CaseyNolenA photo from the crime scene of an alleged mass shooting in East Saint Louis, on September 9, 2021.
Local media reported that up to 12 persons may have been shot as a result. A car incident involving a vehicle and a MetroLink train also occurred at the location, although it was unclear whether the crash was related to the shooting.
A mass shooting in East St. Louis late Thursday has drawn a large police presence to the scene, local media report.
According to the local NBC-affiliated KSDK network, the 500 block of Martin Luther King Drive is the location of the incident.
At the moment, it is not known whether suspects have been detained, and what the motives were.
Video of the aftermath of the incident emerged on social networks, showing a wrecked car and a damaged tram.
#breaking in East St. Louis reports several people shot, metro train stopped and a crashed car. pic.twitter.com/uAtu1wzcf6— Casey Nolen (@CaseyNolen) September 9, 2021
One emergency management source tells us six, possibly more people shot here in East St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/ncIKSRERKr— Casey Nolen (@CaseyNolen) September 9, 2021
According to the local KMOV4 broadcaster, police are looking for at least three suspects, although the exact number of shooters not known.
The cause of the incident is alleged to be that the shooting suspects attempted to drive past the train at the crossing, and were then struck by the railroad car. A police investigation is ongoing.