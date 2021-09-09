https://sputniknews.com/20210909/assam-bans-private-boats-from-reaching-indias-largest-river-island-after-deadly-collision-1088907123.html

Assam Bans Private Boats From Reaching India's Largest River Island After Deadly Collision

The Assam government has banned single-engine private boats from sailing to Majuli Island in Brahmaputra river after a deadly collision on Wednesday.State Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that operating private ferries has been banned from Thursday onwards "as they do not have marine engines".Speaking to media after visiting those injured, who are at present at a medical college in Jorhat city, Sarma said: "A bridge connecting Jorhat and Majuli is under construction. A group of ministers will review its progress. Three officials of Inland Water Transport Department have been placed under suspension in this accident case".At least two people are still believed to be missing after two boats, carrying 120 people between them, collided, and one of the vessels sank. One person is confirmed dead. On Thursday, the Indian army and air force joined the rescue operation for the missing and 87 were rescued by the National Disaster Response Force which carried out operations through the night on Wednesday.Although the government said at least two people are missing, several reports suggested that the numbers could be higher. A distressing video of the accident has been released by All India Unorganised Workers, a wing of the Indian National Congress party. The footage captures moments after the boats ran into each other and one of the two overturned. Women can be heard wailing, as many people can be seen jumping off the sinking boat into the swirling river water.The collision took place when a private boat named 'Ma Kamala' was heading to Majuli island and the government-owned ferry 'Tripkai' was coming from Majuli.There have been reports in the past of boats capsizing in the middle of the river on their way to the Majuli island. In January, four people, including two minors, drowned after the boat they were travelling in overturned. Authorities have been blaming private boat operators for pressing into service risky, low maintenance vessels to ferry passengers for the frequent boat mishaps in the area. A bridge to the island has been on the wishlist of the Majuli residents for several decades. But it has yet to see the light of day as successive governments have dragged their feet on delivering on the poll promise.

