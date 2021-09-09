Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210909/arrest-warrant-issued-for-pakistani-actress-saba-qamar-for-shooting-music-video-in-mosque-1088908791.html
Arrest Warrant Issued for Pakistani Actress Saba Qamar For Shooting Music Video in Mosque
Arrest Warrant Issued for Pakistani Actress Saba Qamar For Shooting Music Video in Mosque
Pakistani actress Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed's music video 'Qubool', which was released last year, drew criticism from religious and political groups... 09.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-09T11:59+0000
2021-09-09T11:59+0000
actress
pakistan
video
music
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/09/1088911824_0:187:1099:805_1920x0_80_0_0_100b7f831bf24625b0a13caceab9d88a.jpg
A local court in Pakistan has issued an arrest warrant for people - including actress Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed - involved in shooting a scene from a music video inside Lahore city's Wazir Khan mosque because they have constantly avoided court hearings in a case filed against them last year for making the film.The controversy erupted in August 2020 when Saba posted a teaser of her upcoming music video showcasing a Nikah (a religious ceremony for a Muslim couple to be legally married under Islamic law) scene featuring Saba and Bilal.The actress was accused of "violating the sanctity" of the mosque by filming a music video inside it.Last year, Lahore police registered a case against the actress and the singer for alleged "desecration" of the Wazir Khan Mosque. The duo was accused of "trampling upon the sanctity" of the mosque by shooting a dance video, as well as "injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class".Various religious parties, including Jamaat-i-Islami, also demonstrated in Lahore demanding "strict punishment" for the couple for the "sin" they'd committed.After facing death threats and strong criticism on social media, the 37-year-old actress apologised and clarified on Twitter that the video "was neither shot with any sort of playback music nor has it been edited to the music track".Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing until 6 October.
pakistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/09/1088911824_0:161:1099:986_1920x0_80_0_0_eb37e516f32faf0fb4ae1379f7649876.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
actress, pakistan, video, music, viral

Arrest Warrant Issued for Pakistani Actress Saba Qamar For Shooting Music Video in Mosque

11:59 GMT 09.09.2021
© Photo : SaBa QaMaR/facebookSaBa QaMaR
SaBa QaMaR - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
© Photo : SaBa QaMaR/facebook
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
Pakistani actress Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed's music video 'Qubool', which was released last year, drew criticism from religious and political groups for shooting a scene inside a historical mosque in Lahore city.
A local court in Pakistan has issued an arrest warrant for people - including actress Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed - involved in shooting a scene from a music video inside Lahore city's Wazir Khan mosque because they have constantly avoided court hearings in a case filed against them last year for making the film.
The controversy erupted in August 2020 when Saba posted a teaser of her upcoming music video showcasing a Nikah (a religious ceremony for a Muslim couple to be legally married under Islamic law) scene featuring Saba and Bilal.
The actress was accused of "violating the sanctity" of the mosque by filming a music video inside it.
Last year, Lahore police registered a case against the actress and the singer for alleged "desecration" of the Wazir Khan Mosque. The duo was accused of "trampling upon the sanctity" of the mosque by shooting a dance video, as well as "injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class".
Various religious parties, including Jamaat-i-Islami, also demonstrated in Lahore demanding "strict punishment" for the couple for the "sin" they'd committed.
After facing death threats and strong criticism on social media, the 37-year-old actress apologised and clarified on Twitter that the video "was neither shot with any sort of playback music nor has it been edited to the music track".
Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing until 6 October.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:59 GMTScotland Still Divided Over Independence Vote, Poll Shows
12:52 GMTSingapore Jails Citizen on Terrorist Funding Charges for First Time in History, Reports Say
12:48 GMTSnake, Duct Tape, Dosimeters: How Scientists Study Impact of Radiation in Fukushima Exclusion Zone
12:25 GMTFrance Sentences Bashar Assad's Uncle to 4 Years in Prison for Financial Crimes
12:15 GMTChinese Media Suggests Sending PLA Warships Into US Territorial Waters Amid South China Sea Tensions
11:59 GMTArrest Warrant Issued for Pakistani Actress Saba Qamar For Shooting Music Video in Mosque
11:47 GMTKey Suspect in November 2015 Paris Terror Attacks Claims 3 Co-Accused 'Knew Nothing' About the Plot
11:45 GMTFauci Urged to 'Immediately Resign' Over NIH Funding 'Gain-of-Function' Wuhan Research
11:33 GMTTrump Admin Reportedly Asked Pentagon to Downplay US Troops' Injuries in 2020 Iran Missile Attacks
11:31 GMTHazmat Suits, No Nukes, and Slim Kim Jong-un: North Korea Holds Parade on 73rd Foundation Day
11:27 GMTIsrael 'Not Considering' Handing Golan Heights Over to Syria
11:27 GMTTwitter Giggles as New Zealand PM Warns Against Sex During Hospital Visits as 'High-Risk Activity'
11:15 GMTBRICS: India Pledges to Boost Trade, Tech Ties With China Amid Ladakh Border Standoff
11:02 GMTRussian Foreign Minister Lavrov and His Israeli Counterpart Lapid Hold Joint Press Conference
10:56 GMTChinese Communist Party Worried Gaming is Producing a Nation of 'Money-Worshipping Sissy Men'
10:41 GMTVictims of British Police Incompetence Call for Ouster of Met Police Chief
10:32 GMTFurious Fans Slam Gareth Southgate as England Lose Their 100 Percent Record in World Cup Qualifiers
10:28 GMTKellyanne Conway Won't Quit Advisory Board as Biden Accused of 'Unprecedented Purge'
10:06 GMTPrison Break: As Israel Continues Manhunt for 6 Palestinian Fugitives, Here's How They Escaped
09:52 GMT'Typical American Idealism': City of the Future in Midst of US Desert Triggers Scepticism