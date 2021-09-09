Registration was successful!
International

07.09.2021
Situation in Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Apologies From Abu Dhabi
Apologies From Abu Dhabi
Ghani, who is presently in the United Arab Emirates capital of Abu Dhabi, took to social media on September 8 to issue an explanation and apology for "leaving Kabul abruptly" when Taliban militants stormed the city last month. The former Afghan president also took time to address the "categorically false" accusation that he made off with nearly $170 million that belonged to the Afghan people. "I welcome an official audit or financial investigation under UN auspices or any other appropriate independent body to prove the veracity of my statements here," he declared.
Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 15 as Taliban militants took over the war-torn country's capital. Zahir Aghbar, Afghanistan's ambassador to Tajikistan, alleged some days later that Ghani "stole $169 million from the state coffers" amid his exit.
Ghani, who is presently in the United Arab Emirates capital of Abu Dhabi, took to social media on September 8 to issue an explanation and apology for "leaving Kabul abruptly" when Taliban militants stormed the city last month.

"Leaving Kabul was the most difficult decision of my life, but I believed it was the only way to keep the guns silent and save Kabul," he said, arguing that he never intended to abandon Kabul's "6 million citizens."

The former Afghan president also took time to address the "categorically false" accusation that he made off with nearly $170 million that belonged to the Afghan people.
"I welcome an official audit or financial investigation under UN auspices or any other appropriate independent body to prove the veracity of my statements here," he declared.
