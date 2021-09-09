Registration was successful!
Afghan Envoy Calls on UNSC to Withhold Taliban Gov't Recognition Over Records of Atrocities
Afghan Envoy Calls on UNSC to Withhold Taliban Gov't Recognition Over Records of Atrocities

21:52 GMT 09.09.2021 (Updated: 21:53 GMT 09.09.2021)
© TIMOTHY A. CLARYPermanent Representative of Afghanistan to the United Nations, Ghulam M. Isaczai speaks during a UN security council meeting on Afghanistan on August 16, 2021 at the United Nations in New York.
Permanent Representative of Afghanistan to the United Nations, Ghulam M. Isaczai speaks during a UN security council meeting on Afghanistan on August 16, 2021 at the United Nations in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
© TIMOTHY A. CLARY
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Afghanistan Ambassador to the United Nations Ghulam Isaczai said there are eyewitness accounts of the Taliban* committing atrocities and human rights violations in Afghanistan.
"We have eyewitness accounts of Taliban's widespread atrocities perpetuated with support of foreign terrorist fighters and foreign intelligence and military assets," Isaczai said during a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday.
"They have performed targeted executions, cutoff communication lines, and imposed a humanitarian blockade", he added.
Isaczai called on the UNSC not to recognize any government in Kabul unless it is genuinely inclusive.

"I… ask you to withhold any recognition of any government in Afghanistan, unless it's truly inclusive and formed on the basis of the free will of the people," Isaczai said.

The envoy said the UN Security Council should also reevaluate its approach to granting travel ban exemption to Taliban leaders who are sanctioned after they failed to resolve the conflict through peaceful means.

"Al-Qaeda* members remain in Afghanistan, visibly welcomed and sheltered by the de-facto Taliban authorities. Islamic State*-Khorasan Province remains active and could gain strength."

Deborah Lyons
UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan
The Taliban, which seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, unveiled the composition of an interim government which, contrary to international calls and expectations, is not inclusive of non-Taliban members and women.
*Terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other states
