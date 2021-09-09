Registration was successful!
Abortion Law: WH Reportedly Plans to Sue Texas for 'Illegally Interfering With Federal Interests'
The US Supreme Court refused to block the Texas abortion law last week, with the legislation becoming effective on 1 September, banning the termination of pregnancy after the sixth week in the Lone Star State.
The Biden administration is readying legal action against Texas over a controversial abortion law, also known as the Texas Heartbeat Act or SB8, and the lawsuit could be filed in the coming days, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.It was not immediately clear on what grounds Biden plans to sue Texas, but, according to the report, the incoming lawsuit is going to "pursue an argument that the Texas law illegally interferes with federal interests".The abortion law in Texas prohibits ending a pregnancy after the sixth week - which is when a foetus' heartbeat is usually registered. However, women often fail to recognise their pregnancy before this time, de facto making almost all abortions in the Lone Star State illegal.The controversial abortion law has already prompted condemnation from federal authorities, with Biden saying that SB8 "will significantly impair people’s access to the health care they need" and pledging to defend the constitutional right established by Roe v. Wade - a Supreme Court decision allowing a pregnant woman to choose to have an abortion.US Attorney General Merrick Garland, in his turn, voiced concerns of the Justice Department, saying in early September that "all options to protect the constitutional rights of women, including access to an abortion" are being evaluated.Garland also pledged federal support to abortion clinics and reproductive health centres that are targeted for failing to comply with the new law. Buzz Around Texas Heartbeat ActDespite the massive outcry against the Heartbeat Act, many politicians in Republican-led states are mulling introducing similar legislation.Particularly, Arkansas Republican State Senator Jason Rapert voiced his approval of the Texas abortion law on Twitter.Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that the Texas legislation seemed "interesting" to him, but he was reluctant to immediately reveal his stance on the possibility of a similar law in his state, pledging to "look more significantly at it".In South Dakota, Governor Kristi Noem reiterated her commitment to maintaining her state as a "strong pro-life" one, signing an executive order that bans telemedicine abortions and abortion pills.Still, the outrage over the Texas abortion law continues. Amid heated debates over the constitutionality of SB8, companies like Uber and Lyft have offered to cover the legal fees for drivers who are sued for violating the legislation by transporting a woman to an abortion clinic after the sixth week. The dating apps Bumble and Match that have HQs in the Lone Star State also voiced their opposition to the legislation.
Abortion Law: WH Reportedly Plans to Sue Texas for 'Illegally Interfering With Federal Interests'

15:39 GMT 09.09.2021
The US Supreme Court refused to block the Texas abortion law last week, with the legislation becoming effective on 1 September, banning the termination of pregnancy after the sixth week in the Lone Star State.
The Biden administration is readying legal action against Texas over a controversial abortion law, also known as the Texas Heartbeat Act or SB8, and the lawsuit could be filed in the coming days, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
It was not immediately clear on what grounds Biden plans to sue Texas, but, according to the report, the incoming lawsuit is going to "pursue an argument that the Texas law illegally interferes with federal interests".
The abortion law in Texas prohibits ending a pregnancy after the sixth week - which is when a foetus' heartbeat is usually registered. However, women often fail to recognise their pregnancy before this time, de facto making almost all abortions in the Lone Star State illegal.
The controversial abortion law has already prompted condemnation from federal authorities, with Biden saying that SB8 "will significantly impair people’s access to the health care they need" and pledging to defend the constitutional right established by Roe v. Wade - a Supreme Court decision allowing a pregnant woman to choose to have an abortion.
US Attorney General Merrick Garland, in his turn, voiced concerns of the Justice Department, saying in early September that "all options to protect the constitutional rights of women, including access to an abortion" are being evaluated.
Garland also pledged federal support to abortion clinics and reproductive health centres that are targeted for failing to comply with the new law.
Protesters hold up signs at a protest outside the Texas state capitol on May 29, 2021 in Austin, Texas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2021
'Ready to Assist': Satanic Temple, US Justice Department Take Firm Stance Against Texas Abortion Law
6 September, 23:17 GMT

Buzz Around Texas Heartbeat Act

Despite the massive outcry against the Heartbeat Act, many politicians in Republican-led states are mulling introducing similar legislation.
Particularly, Arkansas Republican State Senator Jason Rapert voiced his approval of the Texas abortion law on Twitter.
"As the original sponsor of the first #HeartbeatBill to pass in America in 2013, today I have ordered a bill be filed in Arkansas to update our law to mirror the Texas SB8 bill", he said.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that the Texas legislation seemed "interesting" to him, but he was reluctant to immediately reveal his stance on the possibility of a similar law in his state, pledging to "look more significantly at it".
In South Dakota, Governor Kristi Noem reiterated her commitment to maintaining her state as a "strong pro-life" one, signing an executive order that bans telemedicine abortions and abortion pills.
Still, the outrage over the Texas abortion law continues. Amid heated debates over the constitutionality of SB8, companies like Uber and Lyft have offered to cover the legal fees for drivers who are sued for violating the legislation by transporting a woman to an abortion clinic after the sixth week. The dating apps Bumble and Match that have HQs in the Lone Star State also voiced their opposition to the legislation.
