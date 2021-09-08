Videos: Firefighters Tackling Massive Blaze in Western England for Hours on End
LONDON (Sputnik) - The fire service of the Hereford and Worcester County reported on Wednesday that its crews were fighting a massive fire in the town of Kidderminster in the west of England.
The service was alerted to the blaze at 2:51 p.m. (13:51 GMT). Police and ambulance also arrived at the site.
"Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service are currently dealing with a large fire in Park Street, Kidderminster," the statement read.
Here’s some drone footage of what’s happening at the big fire in Kidderminster.— Megan Jones (@MegannJ) September 8, 2021
Crews were first called around 2:51 and a huge cordon is still in place. @bbchw pic.twitter.com/U2ZQ1IQpNu
LARGE EXPLOSIONS HAVE BEEN SEEN ON PARK STREET IN KIDDERMINSTER pic.twitter.com/TnerHvb5Bz— Worcestershire Alerts (@Worcsalerts) September 8, 2021
Huge fire bellowing smoke out at the end of my street in Kidderminster, absolute chaos. Fingers crossed everybody there is safe. pic.twitter.com/XgHFOVyMGM— Daniel Rolinson (@DanRolinson) September 8, 2021
People living nearby were evacuated and asked not to come back home until morning. Other residents of Kidderminster were strongly recommended not to open windows and doors.
The firefighting operation is expected to proceed overnight.