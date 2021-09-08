https://sputniknews.com/20210908/us-hindu-organisation-condemns-attack-on-temple-in-uk-demands-arrest-of-perpetrators-1088869908.html
US Hindu Organisation Condemns Attack on Temple in UK, Demands Arrest of Perpetrators
US Hindu Organisation Condemns Attack on Temple in UK, Demands Arrest of Perpetrators
The Swindon Hindu Temple in southwestern England has been vandalised and robbed for the fifth time since May. Thousands of pounds in cash have been stolen and... 08.09.2021, Sputnik International
The Hindu American Foundation (HAF), an educational and advocacy organisation headquartered in Washington, on Wednesday condemned an attack on the Swindon Hindu Temple in the UK. In a tweet, HAF stated that they stand with the local Hindu community in Swindon in their efforts to meet local officials and the police commissioner to ensure the perpetrators are arrested.Sharing more information about the attack, Temple chairman Pradeep Bharadwaj told the media: "The attackers entered the main altar of the temple where the deities are placed, and vandalised that area – this is a highly sanctified and consecrated space where only priests are allowed to enter"."This is a matter of great concern and of utmost sensitivity for all Hindus. It's more than the cash though…ransacking the gods, idols, and pictures, people are very enraged", he stated.The break-in was discovered on Saturday morning and is believed to have happened between Tuesday and Friday.The Swindon Borough Council was informed about the attack and Bharadwaj requested to meet the police commissioner and the chief constable.The Wiltshire Police have since requested information on the incident from the public, with a department spokesperson saying: "Our inquiries are ongoing following a break-in at the Swindon Hindu Temple on Darby Close".
