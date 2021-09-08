Registration was successful!
Twelve Missing as Typhoon Jolina Hits Philippines - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least twelve people have gone missing and over 12,000 others have been affected by floodwater and landslides in the central-eastern parts...
Twelve Missing as Typhoon Jolina Hits Philippines - Reports

20:00 GMT 08.09.2021
© REUTERS / MHARF LUZONGA view of debris in the aftermath of tropical storm Conson, in Dimasalang, Masbate, Philippines September 8, 2021, in this still image obtained from social media video.
A view of debris in the aftermath of tropical storm Conson, in Dimasalang, Masbate, Philippines September 8, 2021, in this still image obtained from social media video. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
© REUTERS / MHARF LUZONG
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least twelve people have gone missing and over 12,000 others have been affected by floodwater and landslides in the central-eastern parts of the Philippines due to typhoon Jolina (internationally named Conson), the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported on Wednesday.
Those missing are fishermen who "went fishing despite warning/advisory from local authorities not to venture at sea," the emergency agency said in the report, as cited by the Philippine Star newspaper.
Reportedly, over 8,500 individuals were evacuated to safe places amid heavy rain and flooding, one of which occurred in the capital of Manila. Due to landslides provoked by the typhoon, two houses were completely destroyed and another 22 houses were damaged. Power outrages were reported in eight cities.
The authorities have yet to assess the damage from typhoon Jolina, which made landfall on the Philippine archipelago on Tuesday with gusts of up to 150 kilometers per hour (93.2 mph), but has weakened significantly as of today. Another typhoon known as Kiko is gaining strength, however, with wind speed in gusts reaching 185 kilometers per hour.
