Terrorist Assets Blocked by US Exceed $200Mln, Excluding Blocked Property

An additional $63.4 million is blocked by sanctions programs that target international terrorist organisations, the report said.The dollar tally excludes real estate and other tangible property, for which OFAC does not conduct appraisals, the report added.However, the report noted that Syria owns four blocked properties in New York and Washington, DC, and Iran owns 11 blocked properties in California, Illinois, Maryland, New York, Texas, and Washington, DC.
Shadowwalker
Its a lesson for countries who invest in USA in good faith and for higher returns. NO MORE.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US sanctions against terrorist groups and states that sponsor terrorism resulted in the seizure of more than $200 million, including an unspecified amount of property, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Wednesday.
"Approximately $140.76 million in assets relating to the three designated state sponsors of terrorism (Iran, Syria, North Korea) in 2020 have been identified by OFAC as blocked pursuant to economic sanctions imposed by the United States", Treasury’s annual OFAC report on terrorist financing said.
An additional $63.4 million is blocked by sanctions programs that target international terrorist organisations, the report said.
The dollar tally excludes real estate and other tangible property, for which OFAC does not conduct appraisals, the report added.
However, the report noted that Syria owns four blocked properties in New York and Washington, DC, and Iran owns 11 blocked properties in California, Illinois, Maryland, New York, Texas, and Washington, DC.