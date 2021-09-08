Registration was successful!
07.09.2021
Situation in Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Taliban Reportedly Claims Afghan Protests Receive Foreign Funding
Taliban Reportedly Claims Afghan Protests Receive Foreign Funding
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Taliban movement* claims that the protests taking place in Afghanistan were financed from abroad, Al Jazeera broadcaster reported. 08.09.2021, Sputnik International
On Tuesday, many Afghans in Kabul protested after a visit to the capital by Pakistani intelligence chief Faiz Hameed at the invitation of the Taliban. Most of the protesters were women. It was reported that the Taliban had opened fire and beat the participants with sticks to disperse the rally, which had a pronounced anti-Pakistani character. On that day, protests were supported in Parwan Province north of Kabul, as well as in Herat, the capital of the province of the same name in the west of the country.On Wednesday, residents of Kabul went to another protest in the Dashte Barchi area in the western part of Kabul. They demanded to ensure the participation of women in governing the country, while the Taliban, has announced the composition of the interim government a day earlier, virtually ruled out such a possibility. At the same time, men in the northeastern Badakhshan Province rallied in support of the resistance forces.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.
Taliban Reportedly Claims Afghan Protests Receive Foreign Funding

18:33 GMT 08.09.2021
A member of the Taliban forces points his gun at protesters, as Afghan demonstrators shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan protest, near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan September 7, 2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Taliban movement* claims that the protests taking place in Afghanistan were financed from abroad, Al Jazeera broadcaster reported.
On Tuesday, many Afghans in Kabul protested after a visit to the capital by Pakistani intelligence chief Faiz Hameed at the invitation of the Taliban. Most of the protesters were women. It was reported that the Taliban had opened fire and beat the participants with sticks to disperse the rally, which had a pronounced anti-Pakistani character.
On that day, protests were supported in Parwan Province north of Kabul, as well as in Herat, the capital of the province of the same name in the west of the country.
Taliban forces walk in front of Afghan demonstrators as they shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan protest, near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 7, 2021.
Taliban forces walk in front of Afghan demonstrators as they shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan protest, near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
Taliban forces walk in front of Afghan demonstrators as they shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan protest, near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
© REUTERS / STRINGER
On Wednesday, residents of Kabul went to another protest in the Dashte Barchi area in the western part of Kabul. They demanded to ensure the participation of women in governing the country, while the Taliban, has announced the composition of the interim government a day earlier, virtually ruled out such a possibility.
At the same time, men in the northeastern Badakhshan Province rallied in support of the resistance forces.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.
