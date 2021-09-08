Situation in Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Taliban Reportedly Claims Afghan Protests Receive Foreign Funding
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Taliban movement* claims that the protests taking place in Afghanistan were financed from abroad, Al Jazeera broadcaster reported.
On Tuesday, many Afghans in Kabul protested after a visit to the capital by Pakistani intelligence chief Faiz Hameed at the invitation of the Taliban. Most of the protesters were women. It was reported that the Taliban had opened fire and beat the participants with sticks to disperse the rally, which had a pronounced anti-Pakistani character.
On that day, protests were supported in Parwan Province north of Kabul, as well as in Herat, the capital of the province of the same name in the west of the country.
On Wednesday, residents of Kabul went to another protest in the Dashte Barchi area in the western part of Kabul. They demanded to ensure the participation of women in governing the country, while the Taliban, has announced the composition of the interim government a day earlier, virtually ruled out such a possibility.
At the same time, men in the northeastern Badakhshan Province rallied in support of the resistance forces.
