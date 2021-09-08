Registration was successful!
Russian Emergency Minister Tragically Dies on Duty While Saving Person's Life
Russian Emergency Minister Tragically Dies on Duty While Saving Person's Life
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the president has been informed about the tragic incident. 08.09.2021, Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message to Zinichev's family offering his condolences, the Kremlin stated.According to preliminary reports, the minister was standing on the edge of a cliff, when a cameraman slipped and fell. Zinichev immediately dove from the cliff in an attempt to save the former from the water, but hit a rock, receiving serious injuries.They were both hospitalised but died aboard an emergency services helicopter.Zinichev was born in Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) in 1966. In 1987, he became a KGB officer and since 1991 had served in the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), holding different posts and accompanying President Vladimir Putin on his working trips. Zinichev became minister of emergency situations in 2018, after serving as the deputy director of the Russian Security Service.
Rest in peace and condolences to the family
Some kind of accident?
Russian Emergency Minister Tragically Dies on Duty While Saving Person's Life

09:46 GMT 08.09.2021 (Updated: 10:40 GMT 08.09.2021)
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the president has been informed about the tragic incident.

"The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations regretfully informs that Yevgeny Zinichev died tragically in the line of duty when he was saving a person's life at interdepartmental drills on protecting the Arctic zone from emergencies", the ministry said in a statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message to Zinichev's family offering his condolences, the Kremlin stated.

"President Putin offers deep condolences over the tragic death of Yevgeny Zinichev. They are linked by many years of joint work. This is a great loss. The president sent a message with condolences to the family and friends of the minister", Peskov said.

According to preliminary reports, the minister was standing on the edge of a cliff, when a cameraman slipped and fell. Zinichev immediately dove from the cliff in an attempt to save the former from the water, but hit a rock, receiving serious injuries.
They were both hospitalised but died aboard an emergency services helicopter.
Zinichev was born in Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) in 1966. In 1987, he became a KGB officer and since 1991 had served in the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), holding different posts and accompanying President Vladimir Putin on his working trips. Zinichev became minister of emergency situations in 2018, after serving as the deputy director of the Russian Security Service.
Rest in peace and condolences to the family
001010010ulez
8 September, 13:17 GMT2
Some kind of accident?
Tim6311
8 September, 12:51 GMT
© 2021 Sputnik.
