Religious-Driven Man Calls Bikinis Worn by Young Women at Colorado Beach 'Pornography'

The untroubled sunbathing at a public beach in Fort Collins, Colorado, of Mia, a young woman, and eight of her friends, was disturbed when a man apparently filled with religious anger demanded that they wear more clothes and show less skin. The man, later identified as Logan Dorn, grew irritated and expressed his personal concerned that families with young children on the beach might move away from the bikini-clad girls because of what they were wearing.
Dorn continued to complain that the woman were "flaunting your stuff" while showing their "whole bodies", as he claimed religious beliefs at the same time.
"Why do you dress this way? That's a thong and that's a bra. […] Here's the thing there's free will in America, there's freedom of speech. […] Take young eyes into consideration they don't need to see pornography. If men of God don't stand up then our society's going to go down the drain because there's no morality", Dorn said in uninvited comments recorded on video, which were later uploaded to TikTok.
The women were not impressed by Dorn's religious commentary, and pointed out that they had the right to be dressed in proper bathing suits. They told the man to "get the f**k away" and stop looking at them, if it made him so uncomfortable.
The guy would later claimed on his social media that he was filled with "righteous anger" and had to "confront these ladies and to speak the truth, that what you're wearing is not okay for a 9-year-old boy or a 6-year-old boy". He refused to take back his unwanted opinions.