Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20210908/police-erect-cordon-near-pm-johnsons-office-over-possible-suspicious-discarded-item--1088877790.html
Police Lift Cordon Near PM Johnson's Office Over Possible Suspicious Discarded Item
Police Lift Cordon Near PM Johnson's Office Over Possible Suspicious Discarded Item
London saw a police cordon put in place in Whitehall on Wednesday morning. 08.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-08T10:32+0000
2021-09-08T10:32+0000
2021-09-08T10:58+0000
london
boris johnson
police
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088878422_0:204:2048:1356_1920x0_80_0_0_27ec875c49c3fa4d69b20545c30f5475.jpg
British police officers on Wednesday saw an undisclosed item discarded nearby the PM's Downing Street office. Following an assessment by the officers, the police said that the item was not suspicious, eventually lifting the cordon. On Wednesdays, Johnson holds a regular session of Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons.
london
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088878422_0:12:2048:1548_1920x0_80_0_0_01d7a24295940c60179069bde858ded2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
london, boris johnson, police
Police Lift Cordon Near PM Johnson's Office Over Possible Suspicious Discarded Item 10:32 GMT 08.09.2021 (Updated: 10:58 GMT 08.09.2021)
London saw a police cordon put in place in Whitehall on Wednesday morning.
British police officers on Wednesday saw an undisclosed item discarded nearby the PM's Downing Street office.
"A cordon has been put in place while an assessment is carried out to determine whether the item is suspicious," the Met said.
Following an assessment by the officers, the police said that the item was not suspicious, eventually lifting the cordon.
On Wednesdays, Johnson holds a regular session of Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons.