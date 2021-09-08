Registration was successful!
Police Lift Cordon Near PM Johnson's Office Over Possible Suspicious Discarded Item
Police Lift Cordon Near PM Johnson's Office Over Possible Suspicious Discarded Item
London saw a police cordon put in place in Whitehall on Wednesday morning.
British police officers on Wednesday saw an undisclosed item discarded nearby the PM's Downing Street office. Following an assessment by the officers, the police said that the item was not suspicious, eventually lifting the cordon. On Wednesdays, Johnson holds a regular session of Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons.
london, boris johnson, police

10:32 GMT 08.09.2021 (Updated: 10:58 GMT 08.09.2021)
London saw a police cordon put in place in Whitehall on Wednesday morning.
British police officers on Wednesday saw an undisclosed item discarded nearby the PM's Downing Street office.
"A cordon has been put in place while an assessment is carried out to determine whether the item is suspicious," the Met said.
Following an assessment by the officers, the police said that the item was not suspicious, eventually lifting the cordon.
On Wednesdays, Johnson holds a regular session of Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons.
