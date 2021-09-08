https://sputniknews.com/20210908/paris-attack-suspect-calls-himself-soldier-of-daesh-reports-say-1088886709.html
The landmark trial began in a special criminal court in Paris earlier in the day. Of twenty people indicted for involvement in the series of terrorist attacks in November 2015, fourteen, including Abdeslam, will be physically present in court, while the other six will be judged in absentia.Abdeslam, the 31-year-old son of Moroccan immigrants, is blamed for transporting the two terrorists who detonated explosive belts at Stade de France. He will reportedly be questioned several times during the trial, which is expected to span nine months.On 13 November 2015, three groups of gunmen and suicide bombers struck almost simultaneously in several parts of Paris, including the Bataclan music hall and the Stade de France national stadium. The attacks resulted in the death of 130 people, while 350 were injured. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks.* Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL/"Islamic State") is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other countries
It's Obama's fault ISIS exploded in growth. Under Obama weapons were shipped to "moderate" rebels causing destability in Syria that allowed ISIS to grow. In 2014 ISIS took over half of Syria, spread into Iraq, took over Mosul and threaten to take Baghdad. ISIS from 2014 forward started to launch terror attacks in Europe. Obama is the founding father of ISIS.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Salah Abdeslam, the only surviving member of the group that carried out the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks, said during a trial on Wednesday that he was "a soldier of Daesh"*, BFMTV reported.
The landmark trial began in a special criminal court in Paris earlier in the day. Of twenty people indicted for involvement in the series of terrorist attacks in November 2015, fourteen, including Abdeslam, will be physically present in court, while the other six will be judged in absentia.
Abdeslam, the 31-year-old son of Moroccan immigrants, is blamed for transporting the two terrorists
who detonated explosive belts at Stade de France. He will reportedly be questioned several times during the trial, which is expected to span nine months.
On 13 November 2015, three groups of gunmen and suicide bombers struck almost simultaneously in several parts of Paris, including the Bataclan music hall and the Stade de France national stadium. The attacks resulted in the death of 130 people, while 350 were injured. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks.
* Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL/"Islamic State") is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other countries