Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210908/paris-attack-suspect-calls-himself-soldier-of-daesh-reports-say-1088886709.html
Paris Attack Suspect Calls Himself 'Soldier of Daesh', Reports Say
Paris Attack Suspect Calls Himself 'Soldier of Daesh', Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Salah Abdeslam, the only surviving member of the group that carried out the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks, said during a trial on Wednesday... 08.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-08T14:37+0000
2021-09-08T14:37+0000
france
suicide bombing
europe
paris
terrorism
bataclan theater
daesh
terrorist
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103007/87/1030078711_0:0:5184:2916_1920x0_80_0_0_31f53593a375e12e9da8ef5fe86e7da2.jpg
The landmark trial began in a special criminal court in Paris earlier in the day. Of twenty people indicted for involvement in the series of terrorist attacks in November 2015, fourteen, including Abdeslam, will be physically present in court, while the other six will be judged in absentia.Abdeslam, the 31-year-old son of Moroccan immigrants, is blamed for transporting the two terrorists who detonated explosive belts at Stade de France. He will reportedly be questioned several times during the trial, which is expected to span nine months.On 13 November 2015, three groups of gunmen and suicide bombers struck almost simultaneously in several parts of Paris, including the Bataclan music hall and the Stade de France national stadium. The attacks resulted in the death of 130 people, while 350 were injured. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks.* Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL/"Islamic State") is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other countries
It's Obama's fault ISIS exploded in growth. Under Obama weapons were shipped to "moderate" rebels causing destability in Syria that allowed ISIS to grow. In 2014 ISIS took over half of Syria, spread into Iraq, took over Mosul and threaten to take Baghdad. ISIS from 2014 forward started to launch terror attacks in Europe. Obama is the founding father of ISIS.
0
I was diagnosed with Prostate Enlargement for over 2 years and was asked to undergo chemotherapy which could affect my urinary tract. I came across Doctor Nelson's previous client's testimonial on this page on different diseases and I decided to try his herbal product. I bought His product which I received through the DHL service at my address within 4 days and with the doctor instructions I used the product for 21 days. After concluding the herbal products my prostate was completely cured. I recommend doctor Nelson to anyone with coronary heart disease, Bone Cancer, HEPATITIS B, High blood Sugar and Pressure, Prostate, Low Sperm, Liver cleansing, Burning of Fats, Herpes Virus, KIDNEY STONES, COPD, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION, LOW SPERM, Your information. E-mail; drnelsonsalim10@gmail.com or WhatsApp +212703835488
0
2
france
paris
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103007/87/1030078711_288:0:4896:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_95c17e2cb09fda3b435c616d6f901575.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, suicide bombing, europe, paris, terrorism, bataclan theater, daesh, terrorist

Paris Attack Suspect Calls Himself 'Soldier of Daesh', Reports Say

14:37 GMT 08.09.2021
© AP Photo / Thibault CamusA person is being evacuated after a shooting, outside the Bataclan theater in Paris, Friday Nov. 13, 2015.
A person is being evacuated after a shooting, outside the Bataclan theater in Paris, Friday Nov. 13, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
© AP Photo / Thibault Camus
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Salah Abdeslam, the only surviving member of the group that carried out the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks, said during a trial on Wednesday that he was "a soldier of Daesh"*, BFMTV reported.
The landmark trial began in a special criminal court in Paris earlier in the day. Of twenty people indicted for involvement in the series of terrorist attacks in November 2015, fourteen, including Abdeslam, will be physically present in court, while the other six will be judged in absentia.
Abdeslam, the 31-year-old son of Moroccan immigrants, is blamed for transporting the two terrorists who detonated explosive belts at Stade de France. He will reportedly be questioned several times during the trial, which is expected to span nine months.
© AP Photo / Kamil ZihniogluParis terror attacks
Paris terror attacks - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
Paris terror attacks
© AP Photo / Kamil Zihnioglu
On 13 November 2015, three groups of gunmen and suicide bombers struck almost simultaneously in several parts of Paris, including the Bataclan music hall and the Stade de France national stadium. The attacks resulted in the death of 130 people, while 350 were injured. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks.
* Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL/"Islamic State") is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other countries
000001
Discuss
Popular comments
It's Obama's fault ISIS exploded in growth. Under Obama weapons were shipped to "moderate" rebels causing destability in Syria that allowed ISIS to grow. In 2014 ISIS took over half of Syria, spread into Iraq, took over Mosul and threaten to take Baghdad. ISIS from 2014 forward started to launch terror attacks in Europe. Obama is the founding father of ISIS.
FeEisi
8 September, 17:55 GMT
000000
I was diagnosed with Prostate Enlargement for over 2 years and was asked to undergo chemotherapy which could affect my urinary tract. I came across Doctor Nelson's previous client's testimonial on this page on different diseases and I decided to try his herbal product. I bought His product which I received through the DHL service at my address within 4 days and with the doctor instructions I used the product for 21 days. After concluding the herbal products my prostate was completely cured. I recommend doctor Nelson to anyone with coronary heart disease, Bone Cancer, HEPATITIS B, High blood Sugar and Pressure, Prostate, Low Sperm, Liver cleansing, Burning of Fats, Herpes Virus, KIDNEY STONES, COPD, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION, LOW SPERM, Your information. E-mail; drnelsonsalim10@gmail.com or WhatsApp +212703835488
BwBilly william
8 September, 18:08 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:43 GMTWashington Police Brace for Rally in Support of Capitol Riot Defendants
15:40 GMTWhy Taliban Should Thank US Not Only for Billions’ Worth of Weapons, But Also for Nuclear Pakistan
15:38 GMT'Strong Pro-Life State': South Dakota Governor Signs Executive Order Banning Abortion Pills
15:24 GMTInauguration of Afghanistan's New Government Scheduled for 11 September, Taliban Source Suggests
15:12 GMTFrom Civil War to 'Sausage War': 100 Years of Conflict and Aggravation in Ireland
15:04 GMTCosmologists Plan to Map Dark Matter Around Galaxies Using Most Powerful Space Telescope
15:03 GMTTreasury Reiterates Warning US Government Could Run Out of Money to Service Debt By October
14:47 GMTUS Will Assist Latin America to Scale Up Green Energy Capacity to 70% By 2030, John Kerry Says
14:37 GMTParis Attack Suspect Calls Himself 'Soldier of Daesh', Reports Say
14:29 GMTDems Reportedly Fearful Biden's Tough Summer Might Result in Devastating Midterm Defeat in 2022
14:25 GMTStalin Gov't in Tamil Nadu Passes Resolution Against India's Controversial Citizenship Law
14:19 GMTFrench Media Gives Thoughts on What Might Be Behind Biden's Dwindling Popularity
14:16 GMTLabour Backbencher Tables 'Wealth Tax' Amendment to Social Care Vote
14:15 GMTEuropean People's Party Urges Creation of EU Military Unit
13:48 GMTPakistan Calls for ‘Discarding Old Lenses’ in Afghanistan as Taliban’s New Cabinet Draws Flak
13:46 GMTPolish Company PGNIG Not Ruling Out Russian Gas Deliveries After End of Contract With Gazprom
13:41 GMTAfghan Women Rally in Kunduz to Show Support for Taliban's Interim Government - Video
13:28 GMTIndian Air Force to Receive More Than 350 Fighter Aircraft Over Next Two Decades
13:27 GMTIndia Paves Way for Women to Take Top Jobs in Defence Services
13:19 GMT'Most Difficult Decision': Ghani Apologises to Afghan People Over Leaving Kabul