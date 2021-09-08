No Cricket Allowed?

Deputy director of the Afghan Cultural Committee Ahmadullah Wasiq has told the Australian broadcaster SBS there probably won't be female cricket games anymore.After taking over the country in August, the movement promised women would be able to keep their rights under the new government. However, the Taliban has demanded they wear headscarves in public places and abide by the stricter version of Sharia law.* The Taliban is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
While the Taliban* previously vowed to support the national cricket team, according to the new authorities, it may be problematic for women to participate in the most popular sport in Afghanistan.
Deputy director of the Afghan Cultural Committee Ahmadullah Wasiq has told the Australian broadcaster SBS there probably won't be female cricket games anymore.
"I don't think women will be allowed to play cricket because it is not necessary that women should play cricket. In cricket, they might face a situation where their face and body won't be covered. Islam does not allow women to be seen like this... It is the media era, and there will be photos and videos, and then people watch it. Islam and the Islamic Emirate do not allow women to play cricket or play the kind of sports where they get exposed".
