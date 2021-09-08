Registration was successful!
International

https://sputniknews.com/20210908/netizens-mock-joe-biden-jokingly-recommending-a-kid-not-to-jump-from-balcony-1088876652.html
Netizens Mock Joe Biden Jokingly Recommending a Kid Not to Jump From Balcony
new york
joe biden
us
gaffe
Netizens Mock Joe Biden Jokingly Recommending a Kid Not to Jump From Balcony

10:17 GMT 08.09.2021
US Senator Chuck Schumer (L) and New York Governor Kathy Hochul (3rd R) wave to a child as US President Joe Biden speaks during a tour of a neighbourhood affected by Hurricane Ida in Queens, New York on September 7, 2021.
US Senator Chuck Schumer (L) and New York Governor Kathy Hochul (3rd R) wave to a child as US President Joe Biden speaks during a tour of a neighbourhood affected by Hurricane Ida in Queens, New York on September 7, 2021. - President Joe Biden headed Tuesday to storm-ravaged New York and New Jersey, just days after inspecting the damage caused by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana. Biden -- who is pushing a giant infrastructure spending bill, including major funding for the green economy -- argues that extreme weather across the United States this summer is a harbinger of worse climate change to come. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / MANDEL NGAN
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
US President Joe Biden has recently seen a surge in online criticism over his attempts at humour, which often frequently turn into gaffes when he is speaking in public.
Speaking in Queens, New York after the neighbourhood was dealt a massive blow by Hurricane Ida, Joe Biden moved to end his remarks with a touching moment, addressing a child who was standing on a balcony holding an American flag. However, he did not melt many hearts after telling the child "don't jump".
Biden spoke to the youngster after Senator Chuck Schumer pointed at the child, saying: "Look at that nice kid with the American flag, say hello". The president smiled and greeted the child, asking his age and, after getting "seven" in response, saying: "You are getting old!".

He then went on for a small spirit-lifting remark: "By the way, the neat thing about America, every time we end up with a problem going into a serious circumstance, we come out better than when we came in. That's because we are so diverse, that's America. Be proud of it", adding: "And don't jump!"

Although his comment was met with a laughter in the crowd, some netizens were not so ecstatic about the joke.
Several people pondered what the reaction would have been had former President Donald Trump said that.
Biden's remarks, which sometimes turn into bizarre gaffes, often go viral. Most recently, he forgot a moment from his daughter's wedding, with his attempts to recall it mocked online.
The US president travelled to New York on Tuesday to discuss the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Ida, accompanied by Senator Chuck Schumer and New York Governor Kathy Hochul.
