Netizens Mock Joe Biden Jokingly Recommending a Kid Not to Jump From Balcony

Speaking in Queens, New York after the neighbourhood was dealt a massive blow by Hurricane Ida, Joe Biden moved to end his remarks with a touching moment, addressing a child who was standing on a balcony holding an American flag. However, he did not melt many hearts after telling the child "don't jump".Biden spoke to the youngster after Senator Chuck Schumer pointed at the child, saying: "Look at that nice kid with the American flag, say hello". The president smiled and greeted the child, asking his age and, after getting "seven" in response, saying: "You are getting old!".Although his comment was met with a laughter in the crowd, some netizens were not so ecstatic about the joke.Several people pondered what the reaction would have been had former President Donald Trump said that.Biden's remarks, which sometimes turn into bizarre gaffes, often go viral. Most recently, he forgot a moment from his daughter's wedding, with his attempts to recall it mocked online.The US president travelled to New York on Tuesday to discuss the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Ida, accompanied by Senator Chuck Schumer and New York Governor Kathy Hochul.
He has made this 'joke' several times now. I doubt the relatives of people who died by jumping from high places thought this was funny the first time.