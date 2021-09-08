Naked, Inebriated Woman Drives Golf Cart Through SWAT Standoff With Armed Suspect in Florida

Jessica Smith, 28, from Boston, Massachusetts, literally entered the spotlight when she recklessly drove through an armed standoff on a golf cart. According to Pinellas County police deputies, the incident occurred on 5 September during a tense standoff with an armed man on the roof of a Dunedin, Florida, home. It all started with 18-year-old Myles Abbott shooting at people in the area and fleeing from deputies. Once the suspect climbed onto the roof of the house, the standoff involving SWAT unit began.Then, Smith, stark naked and drunk, drove past Pinellas sheriff's office patrol vehicles in a golf cart. As she approached the home where the armed standoff was taking place, deputies said she ignored their commands to leave the scene.The woman was subsequently arrested and charged with resisting an officer without violence.
The woman refused to get out of the cart voluntarily, so deputies took her out forcefully and handcuffed her.
While Pinellas deputies were in the middle of a tense standoff with an armed man on the roof of a Dunedin home on Sunday, they said a naked woman who drove through the scene on a golf cart made the situation even more dangerous for law enforcement. https://t.co/xrV0DNcTEj
