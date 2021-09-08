Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Situation in Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20210908/most-difficult-decision-ghani-apologizes-to-afghan-people-over-leaving-kabul-1088883192.html
'Most Difficult Decision': Ghani Apologises to Afghan People Over Leaving Kabul
'Most Difficult Decision': Ghani Apologises to Afghan People Over Leaving Kabul
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled Kabul after the capital was taken over by the Taliban*, said in a statement that he left the... 08.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-08T13:19+0000
2021-09-08T13:46+0000
situation in afghanistan
afghanistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/19/1083706714_0:37:1448:852_1920x0_80_0_0_a49b9a7fb904b91ab689d502f1ea2f53.jpg
The ex-president said that leaving Kabul was "the most difficult decision of [his] life", but he believed it was the only way to "keep the guns silent and save Kabul and her 6 million citizens".Ghani also stressed that after 20 years of "helping the Afghan people work toward building a democratic, prosperous, and sovereign state" it was never his intention to abandon the people or the vision of Afghanistan's future. He additionally addressed what he described as the "baseless allegations" about him taking "millions of dollars belonging to the Afghan people" when he fled the country, denying the accusations as "completely and categorically false".Ghani pointed out that he and his wife have been "scrupulous" in their personal finances, noting that he publicly declared his assets.Ghani stepped down as president of Afghanistan in August after the Taliban's swift power seizure in the country. On Tuesday, the militants announced the key members of the country's new interim government, which is headed by Hasan Akhund.*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries
look at his name...G h Ani....wonder if that desert dwelling demon creature of the dead desert wastelands is trying to present itself as Ani Osiris. LOL Deceiver. It was probably hoping to steal life and goodness from another. Those who invaded the West, have come seeking to steal life. ve
1
"I left at the urging of the palace security who advised me that to remain risked setting off the same horrific street-to-street fighting the city had suffered during the Civil War of the 1990s"... Absolute nonsense. There was never a chance of 'street-to-street' fighting. You were always on borrowed time ever since your fathers (USA) started negotiations with the Taliban.
0
2
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/19/1083706714_52:0:1396:1008_1920x0_80_0_0_ee36422c8a553c9eb6e3020d39e6a6e4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
afghanistan

'Most Difficult Decision': Ghani Apologises to Afghan People Over Leaving Kabul

13:19 GMT 08.09.2021 (Updated: 13:46 GMT 08.09.2021)
© REUTERS / AFGHAN PRESIDENTIAL PALACEAfghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani attends a security meeting in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2021
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani attends a security meeting in Kabul, Afghanistan August 14, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
© REUTERS / AFGHAN PRESIDENTIAL PALACE
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled Kabul after the capital was taken over by the Taliban*, said in a statement that he left the city at the advice of his security guards to prevent mass casualties due to possible street clashes.
The ex-president said that leaving Kabul was "the most difficult decision of [his] life", but he believed it was the only way to "keep the guns silent and save Kabul and her 6 million citizens".

"I owe the Afghan people an explanation for leaving Kabul abruptly on August 15th after [the] Taliban unexpectedly entered the city. I left at the urging of the palace security who advised me that to remain risked setting off the same horrific street-to-street fighting the city had suffered during the Civil War of the 1990s", the statement says.

Ghani also stressed that after 20 years of "helping the Afghan people work toward building a democratic, prosperous, and sovereign state" it was never his intention to abandon the people or the vision of Afghanistan's future.
"I apologize to the Afghan people that I could not make it end differently", Ghani said. "My commitment to the Afghan people has never wavered and will guide me for the rest of my life."
He additionally addressed what he described as the "baseless allegations" about him taking "millions of dollars belonging to the Afghan people" when he fled the country, denying the accusations as "completely and categorically false".
Ghani pointed out that he and his wife have been "scrupulous" in their personal finances, noting that he publicly declared his assets.
"I welcome an official audit of financial investigation under UN auspices or any other appropriate body to prove the veracity of my statements here", Ghani asserted.
Ghani stepped down as president of Afghanistan in August after the Taliban's swift power seizure in the country.
On Tuesday, the militants announced the key members of the country's new interim government, which is headed by Hasan Akhund.
*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries
140002
Discuss
Popular comments
look at his name...G h Ani....wonder if that desert dwelling demon creature of the dead desert wastelands is trying to present itself as Ani Osiris. LOL Deceiver. It was probably hoping to steal life and goodness from another. Those who invaded the West, have come seeking to steal life. ve
See you in the ice
8 September, 16:33 GMT1
010000
"I left at the urging of the palace security who advised me that to remain risked setting off the same horrific street-to-street fighting the city had suffered during the Civil War of the 1990s"... Absolute nonsense. There was never a chance of 'street-to-street' fighting. You were always on borrowed time ever since your fathers (USA) started negotiations with the Taliban.
Muhammad-Aryan
8 September, 16:27 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:16 GMTLabour Backbencher Tables 'Wealth Tax' Amendment to Social Care Vote
14:15 GMTEuropean People's Party Urges Creation of EU Military Unit
13:48 GMTPakistan Calls for ‘Discarding Old Lenses’ in Afghanistan as Taliban’s New Cabinet Draws Flak
13:46 GMTPolish Company PGNIG Not Ruling Out Russian Gas Deliveries After End of Contract With Gazprom
13:41 GMTAfghan Women Rally in Kunduz to Show Support for Taliban's Interim Government - Video
13:28 GMTIndian Air Force to Receive More Than 350 Fighter Aircraft Over Next Two Decades
13:27 GMTIndia Paves Way for Women to Take Top Jobs in Defence Services
13:19 GMT'Most Difficult Decision': Ghani Apologises to Afghan People Over Leaving Kabul
13:00 GMTIran 'in Contact' With Taliban, IRGC Commander Says as Militant Group Unveils New Government
12:50 GMTFacebook Said It Doesn't Read WhatsApp Messages. Investigation Revealed the Company Lied
12:47 GMTUK Education Secretary Williamson Confuses Two Black Sportsmen During Zoom Call
12:38 GMTEU, US Push For 'Working Together' to Counter Threat of Being 'Overtaken' by Autocracies
12:17 GMTMining Cryptocurrency Requires More Electricity Than That Used by Finland, Study Shows
12:03 GMTLIVE: General Lee Statue is Being Removed in Richmond, Virginia
11:58 GMTGerman Foreign Minister Warns of Impending 'Triple Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan'
11:53 GMTCristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Fans Clash on Twitter After Study Declares Man Utd Forward GOAT
11:41 GMTIndia: Kashmir's Ex-State Chief Hopes Taliban Will Run Afghanistan According to Islamic Rules
11:22 GMTUS Regulator Threatens Coinbase With Lawsuit in 'Surprising' Move
11:12 GMTSpanish Exorcist Reportedly Resigns to Be With Writer of Erotic Satanic Novels
11:01 GMTNew Study Reveals How Humans May Colonise Radiation-Hit Mars