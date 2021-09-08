https://sputniknews.com/20210908/most-difficult-decision-ghani-apologizes-to-afghan-people-over-leaving-kabul-1088883192.html

'Most Difficult Decision': Ghani Apologises to Afghan People Over Leaving Kabul

'Most Difficult Decision': Ghani Apologises to Afghan People Over Leaving Kabul

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled Kabul after the capital was taken over by the Taliban*, said in a statement that he left the... 08.09.2021, Sputnik International

The ex-president said that leaving Kabul was "the most difficult decision of [his] life", but he believed it was the only way to "keep the guns silent and save Kabul and her 6 million citizens".Ghani also stressed that after 20 years of "helping the Afghan people work toward building a democratic, prosperous, and sovereign state" it was never his intention to abandon the people or the vision of Afghanistan's future. He additionally addressed what he described as the "baseless allegations" about him taking "millions of dollars belonging to the Afghan people" when he fled the country, denying the accusations as "completely and categorically false".Ghani pointed out that he and his wife have been "scrupulous" in their personal finances, noting that he publicly declared his assets.Ghani stepped down as president of Afghanistan in August after the Taliban's swift power seizure in the country. On Tuesday, the militants announced the key members of the country's new interim government, which is headed by Hasan Akhund.*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries

