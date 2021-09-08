Mirror, Mirror: Adorable Shiba Inu Pup Wants to Play With Its Own Reflection

This sweet little Shiba Inu pup wants to play with a new friend, but for some reason, the other doggo is stuck behind that glass thing. Moreover, it just copies everything the puppy does. That is so strange! The Shiba needs more time to investigate this!
Canines are very smart, but for some reason they still struggle to understand what exactly a mirror is. So the doggos usually bark at the "stranger" looking back at them, or try to interact with it in other ways - but nothing happens.
