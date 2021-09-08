Live Updates: State Department Says Washington Concerned About Some Members of New Afghan Gov't

On 7 September, the Taliban* unveiled their caretaker government with Hasan Akhund, who has been under United Nations sanctions since 2001, at the helm.
Following the Taliban's announcement of their caretaker government, a US State Department spokesperson said in a statement that Washington is concerned about the track records and affiliations of some of the people named by the Taliban to assume top positions in Afghanistan's newly created government.
According to the 7 September announcement by the Taliabn, Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, will become the prime minister in the new government. He served as deputy prime minister in the Taliban government in Afghanistan prior to the US invasion.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to testify before the House Foreign Affairs Committee next week about the American withdrawal from Afghanistan.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.