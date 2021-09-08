Live Updates: India Surpasses 33.1Mln Total COVID Cases, Death Toll at 441,411

According to Johns Hopkins University, the global death toll from the coronavirus has topped 4.58 million, while over 221.8 million cases of the virus have been confirmed worldwide.
The United States has the highest death toll and overall coronavirus tally, with 650,511 fatalities and 40.2 million infections. It is followed by India (more than 33.1 million cases and 441,411 deaths) and Brazil (20.9 million cases and a death toll of 584,108).
Meanwhile, nearly 5.5 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered worldwide.