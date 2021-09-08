Japanese YouTube Cat Motimaru Gains Record-Breaking Number of Views

A Japanese cat named Motimaru, who has a YouTube channel "Motimaru's Diary", has made it into the Guinness Book of Records as the most viewed cat, according to a video published on the animal's channel.The channel has more than 1.58 million subscribers and its most viewed video had over 619 million views as of 12 August, when the official certificate was issued."Motimaru's Diary" was created on 30 November 2019. The channel contains videos of the daily life of the Scottish Fold cat and its owner. Since its creation, the clips have been watched 685,201,400 times.
In addition to the YouTube channel, Motimaru has accounts on Twitter and Instagram with over 302,000 and 80,000 subscribers, respectively.
A Japanese cat named Motimaru, who has a YouTube channel "Motimaru's Diary", has made it into the Guinness Book of Records as the most viewed cat, according to a video published on the animal's channel.
The channel has more than 1.58 million subscribers and its most viewed video had over 619 million views as of 12 August, when the official certificate was issued.
"Motimaru's Diary" was created on 30 November 2019. The channel contains videos of the daily life of the Scottish Fold cat and its owner. Since its creation, the clips have been watched 685,201,400 times.