Israeli Military Extends Blockade of Palestinian Territories After Escape of Prisoners
© REUTERS / AMMAR AWADIsraeli security force members move protesters during a demonstration to show solidarity with Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, after six Palestinian militants broke out of a maximum security Israeli prison this week, near Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City September 8, 2021.
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have extended the blockade of the Palestinian territories after the escape of prisoners from a jail in northern Israel, the military press office said on Wednesday.
"Following the assessment of the security situation and efforts on the search of escaped prisoners, it was decided to extend the common blockade in the Judea and Samaria area [the Israeli name of the West Bank] until Saturday, September 11, midnight from Saturday to Sunday," the statement read.
Breaking: Israeli reprisal attacks taking place against thousands of Palestinian prisoners after the Gilboa prison break, says Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement. Thread ⤵️ #Palestine #PalestineImprisoned pic.twitter.com/DeVcGDMl2B— Palestine in the UK (@PalMissionUK) September 8, 2021
At the same time, Israel will open checkpoints on borders with the Gaza Strip and the West Bank for supplying goods on Wednesday night as planned.
On Monday, six Palestinian prisoners sentenced to long terms for involvement in terrorism by the Israeli authorities escaped from the Gilboa jail. Among the escapees were Zakaria Zubeidi, a leader of the armed al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, as well as five Islamic Jihad Movement activists.
Earlier this day, Palestinian prisoners burnt cells in three other Israeli jails.