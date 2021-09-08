Registration was successful!
International
General Lee Statue is Being Removed in Richmond, Virginia

Situation in Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
India: Kashmir's Ex-State Chief Hopes Taliban Will Run Afghanistan According to Islamic Rules
India: Kashmir's Ex-State Chief Hopes Taliban Will Run Afghanistan According to Islamic Rules
On 31 August, the Indian Foreign Ministry announced the beginning of a formal dialogue with the Taliban* while its ambassador to Doha met the head of the... 08.09.2021
A day after the Taliban announced an interim government, a prominent Indian parliamentarian and ex-state chief of Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Farooq Abdullah, urged the movement to ensure the protection of the human rights of Afghans and maintain friendly relations with all countries, including India. Dr Abdullah hopes that the Taliban will run a successful government in Afghanistan. Last week, the Indian ambassador to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, met key Taliban diplomat Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai at the Indian Embassy in Doha and conveyed Delhi's concerns that Afghanistan's soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism.On the other hand, the son of Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, slammed the Indian government and said that it should make it clear to the nation whether the Taliban is viewed as a terrorist. "Either [the] Taliban is a terror organisation or not. So please clarify to us how you see them", Abdullah said. "If they're a terror group, why are you talking to them? If not, then will you move to the United Nations and have them delisted as a terror organisation? Make up your mind", he added.*The Taliban is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
afghanistan
india
jammu and kashmir
On 31 August, the Indian Foreign Ministry announced the beginning of a formal dialogue with the Taliban* while its ambassador to Doha met the head of the movement's political office.
A day after the Taliban announced an interim government, a prominent Indian parliamentarian and ex-state chief of Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Farooq Abdullah, urged the movement to ensure the protection of the human rights of Afghans and maintain friendly relations with all countries, including India. Dr Abdullah hopes that the Taliban will run a successful government in Afghanistan.

"They should ensure to protect the human rights of their citizens and give them a just and honourable government under the Islamic rules".

India's Jammu and Kashmir leader Farooq Abdullah - Sputnik International
Farooq Abdullah
Former Chief Minister, Jammu and Kashmir
Last week, the Indian ambassador to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, met key Taliban diplomat Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai at the Indian Embassy in Doha and conveyed Delhi's concerns that Afghanistan's soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism.
On the other hand, the son of Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, slammed the Indian government and said that it should make it clear to the nation whether the Taliban is viewed as a terrorist.
"Either [the] Taliban is a terror organisation or not. So please clarify to us how you see them", Abdullah said. "If they're a terror group, why are you talking to them? If not, then will you move to the United Nations and have them delisted as a terror organisation? Make up your mind", he added.
*The Taliban is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
If I was the Taliban I would refuse to include any women in any government before the United Nations recognize the Taliban first and cleanse it from the terror designation second. The USA is not in a rush to recognize the Taliban but nor does the Taliban be in a rush to include any women in any recent or future government. So let the west do something for the Afghan women if they are for real instead of destroying raders and think themselves to be the good. The west is acting itself as if they are not statisfied with their own naked women yet and want more of it from another country.
Piet Heinz
8 September, 14:57 GMT
