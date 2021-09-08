Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Situation in Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20210908/inauguration-of-afghanistans-new-government-scheduled-for-11-september-taliban-source-1088888471.html
Inauguration of Afghanistan's New Government Scheduled for 11 September, Taliban Source Suggests
Inauguration of Afghanistan's New Government Scheduled for 11 September, Taliban Source Suggests
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The inauguration ceremony of the new Afghan cabinet is scheduled for 11 September, a source in the Taliban* movement told Sputnik. 08.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-08T15:24+0000
2021-09-08T15:29+0000
situation in afghanistan
afghanistan
taliban
inauguration
afghanistan war
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083692350_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2a913b6363cfdff54768e147c7d5a183.jpg
It is also noted that the new Afghan Deputy Prime Minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, went to Qatar on Wednesday to invite delegations from a number of other countries.The inauguration will take place precisely 20 years after the 9/11 terror attack, which was the main reason behind the launch of the US military campaign in Afghanistan and Iraq.The Taliban captured Kabul on 15 August, prompting the government to fall. The United States, in the meantime, continued its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, which was one of the reasons for the escalating activity of the militants over the course of this year. The pullout was completed by 31 August, marking the end of the two-decade-long campaign.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083692350_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0e2625a34ae9de65574cf091b7f02ad3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
afghanistan, taliban, inauguration, afghanistan war

Inauguration of Afghanistan's New Government Scheduled for 11 September, Taliban Source Suggests

15:24 GMT 08.09.2021 (Updated: 15:29 GMT 08.09.2021)
© AP Photo / Rahmat GulTaliban fighters pose for a photograph in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021
Taliban fighters pose for a photograph in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
© AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The inauguration ceremony of the new Afghan cabinet is scheduled for 11 September, a source in the Taliban* movement told Sputnik.

"The inauguration of the new transitional government is scheduled for 11 September", the source said. "Russia, China, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan and Iran have so far been invited to the ceremony".

It is also noted that the new Afghan Deputy Prime Minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, went to Qatar on Wednesday to invite delegations from a number of other countries.
The inauguration will take place precisely 20 years after the 9/11 terror attack, which was the main reason behind the launch of the US military campaign in Afghanistan and Iraq.
The Taliban captured Kabul on 15 August, prompting the government to fall. The United States, in the meantime, continued its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, which was one of the reasons for the escalating activity of the militants over the course of this year. The pullout was completed by 31 August, marking the end of the two-decade-long campaign.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries
400000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:43 GMTWashington Police Brace for Rally in Support of Capitol Riot Defendants
15:40 GMTWhy Taliban Should Thank US Not Only for Billions’ Worth of Weapons, But Also for Nuclear Pakistan
15:38 GMT'Strong Pro-Life State': South Dakota Governor Signs Executive Order Banning Abortion Pills
15:24 GMTInauguration of Afghanistan's New Government Scheduled for 11 September, Taliban Source Suggests
15:12 GMTFrom Civil War to 'Sausage War': 100 Years of Conflict and Aggravation in Ireland
15:04 GMTCosmologists Plan to Map Dark Matter Around Galaxies Using Most Powerful Space Telescope
15:03 GMTTreasury Reiterates Warning US Government Could Run Out of Money to Service Debt By October
14:47 GMTUS Will Assist Latin America to Scale Up Green Energy Capacity to 70% By 2030, John Kerry Says
14:37 GMTParis Attack Suspect Calls Himself 'Soldier of Daesh', Reports Say
14:29 GMTDems Reportedly Fearful Biden's Tough Summer Might Result in Devastating Midterm Defeat in 2022
14:25 GMTStalin Gov't in Tamil Nadu Passes Resolution Against India's Controversial Citizenship Law
14:19 GMTFrench Media Gives Thoughts on What Might Be Behind Biden's Dwindling Popularity
14:16 GMTLabour Backbencher Tables 'Wealth Tax' Amendment to Social Care Vote
14:15 GMTEuropean People's Party Urges Creation of EU Military Unit
13:48 GMTPakistan Calls for ‘Discarding Old Lenses’ in Afghanistan as Taliban’s New Cabinet Draws Flak
13:46 GMTPolish Company PGNIG Not Ruling Out Russian Gas Deliveries After End of Contract With Gazprom
13:41 GMTAfghan Women Rally in Kunduz to Show Support for Taliban's Interim Government - Video
13:28 GMTIndian Air Force to Receive More Than 350 Fighter Aircraft Over Next Two Decades
13:27 GMTIndia Paves Way for Women to Take Top Jobs in Defence Services
13:19 GMT'Most Difficult Decision': Ghani Apologises to Afghan People Over Leaving Kabul