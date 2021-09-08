Inauguration of Afghanistan's New Government Scheduled for 11 September, Taliban Source Suggests

It is also noted that the new Afghan Deputy Prime Minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, went to Qatar on Wednesday to invite delegations from a number of other countries.The inauguration will take place precisely 20 years after the 9/11 terror attack, which was the main reason behind the launch of the US military campaign in Afghanistan and Iraq.The Taliban captured Kabul on 15 August, prompting the government to fall. The United States, in the meantime, continued its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, which was one of the reasons for the escalating activity of the militants over the course of this year. The pullout was completed by 31 August, marking the end of the two-decade-long campaign.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The inauguration ceremony of the new Afghan cabinet is scheduled for 11 September, a source in the Taliban* movement told Sputnik.
"The inauguration of the new transitional government is scheduled for 11 September", the source said. "Russia, China, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan and Iran have so far been invited to the ceremony".
It is also noted that the new Afghan Deputy Prime Minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, went to Qatar on Wednesday to invite delegations from a number of other countries.
The inauguration will take place precisely 20 years after the 9/11 terror attack, which was the main reason behind the launch of the US military campaign in Afghanistan and Iraq.
The Taliban captured Kabul on 15 August, prompting the government to fall. The United States, in the meantime, continued its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, which was one of the reasons for the escalating activity of the militants over the course of this year. The pullout was completed by 31 August, marking the end of the two-decade-long campaign.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries