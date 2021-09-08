Registration was successful!
International

Gareth Southgate Warns England of 'Dangerous Moment' Ahead of World Cup Qualifier Against Poland
Gareth Southgate Warns England of 'Dangerous Moment' Ahead of World Cup Qualifier Against Poland
Aside from Roberto Mancini's Italy, who defeated Harry Kane and his men to claim the Euro 2020 title, England has been the in-form side in international... 08.09.2021, Sputnik International
England boss Gareth Southgate has warned the Euro 2020 finalists against any kind of complacency. This comes ahead of their World Cup qualifying clash against Poland on Wednesday despite being praised by him for their current run of form, which has seen Harry Kane and his teammates destroy their opponents with some élan.England are in complete control of their destiny in Group I where they are the current table toppers with 15 points. On the contrary, the Polish team is a distant second with 10 points. Their clash against Poland has been hyped as the battle of the "world's best strikers" by the media as both England skipper Harry Kane and Polish forward Robert Lewandowski will be up against each other in the game.Both Kane and Lewandowski are considered among the best forwards in the game at present. Moreover, Southgate has said that England could face a "dangerous moment" in the match if the standard of their play slips against Poland. "But that has to be worked at every day. Any slipping of those standards, any suggestion we can win matches by taking our foot off the gas, then we'll be in trouble"."The level of competition is too high. The test of any match gives you different problems to solve during the evening. While it's enjoyable to be with this team at the moment, that also can be a dangerous moment if we allow standards to slip", the Three Lions manager added.
football, roberto mancini, world cup qualifier, fifa world cup, euro 2020, fifa world cup 2022, robert lewandowski, harry kane, gareth southgate

Gareth Southgate Warns England of 'Dangerous Moment' Ahead of World Cup Qualifier Against Poland

09:03 GMT 08.09.2021
Aside from Roberto Mancini's Italy, who defeated Harry Kane and his men to claim the Euro 2020 title, England has been the in-form side in international football this year. Besides reaching their maiden European Championship final at home, Gareth Southgate's side virtually annihilated both Hungry and Andorra 4-0 last week.
England boss Gareth Southgate has warned the Euro 2020 finalists against any kind of complacency. This comes ahead of their World Cup qualifying clash against Poland on Wednesday despite being praised by him for their current run of form, which has seen Harry Kane and his teammates destroy their opponents with some élan.
England are in complete control of their destiny in Group I where they are the current table toppers with 15 points. On the contrary, the Polish team is a distant second with 10 points.
Their clash against Poland has been hyped as the battle of the "world's best strikers" by the media as both England skipper Harry Kane and Polish forward Robert Lewandowski will be up against each other in the game.
Both Kane and Lewandowski are considered among the best forwards in the game at present.
Moreover, Southgate has said that England could face a "dangerous moment" in the match if the standard of their play slips against Poland.

"Without doubt there's that confidence in the team, which can only come from the evidence of being able to achieve results and performances that have led to those results", Southgate said. "We saw that in Hungary, the way they approached the game, the belief, but also that bit of additional motivation from not having quite got to where we wanted to. That's a good position for us to be in".

"But that has to be worked at every day. Any slipping of those standards, any suggestion we can win matches by taking our foot off the gas, then we'll be in trouble".
"The level of competition is too high. The test of any match gives you different problems to solve during the evening. While it's enjoyable to be with this team at the moment, that also can be a dangerous moment if we allow standards to slip", the Three Lions manager added.
