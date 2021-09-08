Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210908/french-media-gives-thoughts-on-what-might-be-behind-bidens-dwindling-popularity-1088884805.html
French Media Gives Thoughts on What Might Be Behind Biden's Dwindling Popularity
French Media Gives Thoughts on What Might Be Behind Biden's Dwindling Popularity
Last month, Joe Biden's approval ratings hit all-time lows in at least three polls after the Taliban's* takeover of the Afghan capital Kabul on 15 August. 08.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-08T14:19+0000
2021-09-08T14:23+0000
joe biden
news
world
us
afghanistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088882527_0:0:3131:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_e8377ccdad89dd8ae1a49da60947f6ab.jpg
A host of crises this summer has added significantly to US President Joe Biden's plummeting popularity, Le Figaro claims in a new analysis.The factors, Le Figaro notes, include a worsening situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, sparked by the highly contagious Delta variant and the slowdown in vaccinations, as well as wildfires, hurricanes, and floods that have ravaged the US over the last several months.The newspaper points out that adding to Biden's dwindling popularity was the "chaotic" US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan amid the Taliban's takeover of the capital Kabul and the fall of the Afghan government on 15 August.The Le Figaro analysis comes a few weeks after Biden chuckled when asked about a new poll revealing that some Americans believe POTUS is no longer "competent, focused, or effective at the job".A Rasmussen survey released last month revealed that a majority of likely US voters, 54 percent, disapprove of Biden's job performance while only 45 percent approve.FiveThirtyEight also released poll results at the time that showed slightly less than half of respondents, 49.9 percent, approve of the president's performance while 43.9 percent disapprove.A poll released by Reuters, in turn, similarly showed that the US president's approval had dropped by 7 percent to the lowest point of his tenure so far, likely due to criticism over his handling of the US troop exit from Afghanistan.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.
https://sputniknews.com/20210901/report-us-has-thrown-away-more-than-15-million-covid-vaccine-doses-since-march-1083772511.html
us
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088882527_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_03a13ff6a5055924048c1480b09bbb5f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, news, world, us, afghanistan

French Media Gives Thoughts on What Might Be Behind Biden's Dwindling Popularity

14:19 GMT 08.09.2021 (Updated: 14:23 GMT 08.09.2021)
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZU.S. President Joe Biden looks down during a briefing by local leaders on the impact of the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida at Somerset County Emergency Management Training Center in Hillsborough Township, New Jersey, U.S., September 7, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden looks down during a briefing by local leaders on the impact of the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida at Somerset County Emergency Management Training Center in Hillsborough Township, New Jersey, U.S., September 7, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZ
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Last month, Joe Biden's approval ratings hit all-time lows in at least three polls after the Taliban's* takeover of the Afghan capital Kabul on 15 August.
A host of crises this summer has added significantly to US President Joe Biden's plummeting popularity, Le Figaro claims in a new analysis.

According to the French newspaper, "a summer of freedom and joy" – as POTUS put it calling for faster COVID vaccination – finally turned into a series of crises that "left him [Biden] politically weakened, less than nine months after taking office".

The factors, Le Figaro notes, include a worsening situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, sparked by the highly contagious Delta variant and the slowdown in vaccinations, as well as wildfires, hurricanes, and floods that have ravaged the US over the last several months.
The newspaper points out that adding to Biden's dwindling popularity was the "chaotic" US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan amid the Taliban's takeover of the capital Kabul and the fall of the Afghan government on 15 August.
The Le Figaro analysis comes a few weeks after Biden chuckled when asked about a new poll revealing that some Americans believe POTUS is no longer "competent, focused, or effective at the job".

"I haven't seen that poll", Biden said during a press conference in late August following his address to the nation about the US evacuation effort in the war-torn nation.

A Rasmussen survey released last month revealed that a majority of likely US voters, 54 percent, disapprove of Biden's job performance while only 45 percent approve.
FiveThirtyEight also released poll results at the time that showed slightly less than half of respondents, 49.9 percent, approve of the president's performance while 43.9 percent disapprove.
FILE PHOTO: A nurse puts a used Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine vial in a disposal box with empty vials at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2021
Report: US Has Thrown Away More Than 15 Million COVID Vaccine Doses Since March
1 September, 23:22 GMT
A poll released by Reuters, in turn, similarly showed that the US president's approval had dropped by 7 percent to the lowest point of his tenure so far, likely due to criticism over his handling of the US troop exit from Afghanistan.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:43 GMTWashington Police Brace for Rally in Support of Capitol Riot Defendants
15:40 GMTWhy Taliban Should Thank US Not Only for Billions’ Worth of Weapons, But Also for Nuclear Pakistan
15:38 GMT'Strong Pro-Life State': South Dakota Governor Signs Executive Order Banning Abortion Pills
15:24 GMTInauguration of Afghanistan's New Government Scheduled for 11 September, Taliban Source Suggests
15:12 GMTFrom Civil War to 'Sausage War': 100 Years of Conflict and Aggravation in Ireland
15:04 GMTCosmologists Plan to Map Dark Matter Around Galaxies Using Most Powerful Space Telescope
15:03 GMTTreasury Reiterates Warning US Government Could Run Out of Money to Service Debt By October
14:47 GMTUS Will Assist Latin America to Scale Up Green Energy Capacity to 70% By 2030, John Kerry Says
14:37 GMTParis Attack Suspect Calls Himself 'Soldier of Daesh', Reports Say
14:29 GMTDems Reportedly Fearful Biden's Tough Summer Might Result in Devastating Midterm Defeat in 2022
14:25 GMTStalin Gov't in Tamil Nadu Passes Resolution Against India's Controversial Citizenship Law
14:19 GMTFrench Media Gives Thoughts on What Might Be Behind Biden's Dwindling Popularity
14:16 GMTLabour Backbencher Tables 'Wealth Tax' Amendment to Social Care Vote
14:15 GMTEuropean People's Party Urges Creation of EU Military Unit
13:48 GMTPakistan Calls for ‘Discarding Old Lenses’ in Afghanistan as Taliban’s New Cabinet Draws Flak
13:46 GMTPolish Company PGNIG Not Ruling Out Russian Gas Deliveries After End of Contract With Gazprom
13:41 GMTAfghan Women Rally in Kunduz to Show Support for Taliban's Interim Government - Video
13:28 GMTIndian Air Force to Receive More Than 350 Fighter Aircraft Over Next Two Decades
13:27 GMTIndia Paves Way for Women to Take Top Jobs in Defence Services
13:19 GMT'Most Difficult Decision': Ghani Apologises to Afghan People Over Leaving Kabul