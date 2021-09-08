Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210908/eu-supports-agreement-reached-by-venezuelan-govt-opposition-in-mexico-borrell-says-1088873375.html
EU Supports Agreement Reached by Venezuelan Gov't, Opposition in Mexico, Borrell Says
2021-09-08T08:10+0000
2021-09-08T09:00+0000
venezuela
eu
josep borrell
nicolás maduro
The second round of Norway-mediated intra-Venezuelan negotiations took place in Mexico City from 3-6 September. The parties found common ground on the protection of Venezuela's sovereignty over the Essequibo region, disputed by Guyana, and social protection. This included an agreement to create mechanisms to manage the pandemic and facilitate the import of COVID-19 vaccines.The sides also agreed to work to ensure the political rights of all of Venezuela's citizens, electoral guarantees, and establish a timetable for elections in the country with the participation of observers, to seek the lift of sanctions against Caracas and restore the rights of participants in the political process.Venezuela's long-running humanitarian and political crises intensified in January 2019 when, after disputing President Nicolas Maduro's re-election, opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president. While the United States and several other countries have recognised Guaido, Maduro remains the internationally-recognised head of Venezuela.
EU Supports Agreement Reached by Venezuelan Gov't, Opposition in Mexico, Borrell Says

08:10 GMT 08.09.2021 (Updated: 09:00 GMT 08.09.2021)
© REUTERS / Jean-Francois Badias/PoolFILE PHOTO: Josep Borrell, vice president of the European Commission in charge of coordinating the external action of the European Union, delivers a speech at the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, June 8, 2021
FILE PHOTO: Josep Borrell, vice president of the European Commission in charge of coordinating the external action of the European Union, delivers a speech at the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, June 8, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
© REUTERS / Jean-Francois Badias/Pool
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has lauded the agreements reached by the Venezuelan government and opposition in the latest round of talks in Mexico.
The second round of Norway-mediated intra-Venezuelan negotiations took place in Mexico City from 3-6 September. The parties found common ground on the protection of Venezuela's sovereignty over the Essequibo region, disputed by Guyana, and social protection. This included an agreement to create mechanisms to manage the pandemic and facilitate the import of COVID-19 vaccines.

"#Venezuela: Welcome efforts by both sides in Mexico talks, in particular agreement reached to address COVID19. Also confident that complex negotiations will continue in good faith in the next round on judiciary and constitutional rights. EU stands ready to support this process", Borrell said on Twitter.

The sides also agreed to work to ensure the political rights of all of Venezuela's citizens, electoral guarantees, and establish a timetable for elections in the country with the participation of observers, to seek the lift of sanctions against Caracas and restore the rights of participants in the political process.
Venezuela's long-running humanitarian and political crises intensified in January 2019 when, after disputing President Nicolas Maduro's re-election, opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president. While the United States and several other countries have recognised Guaido, Maduro remains the internationally-recognised head of Venezuela.
