Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210908/coup-leaders-in-guinea-reportedly-start-releasing-political-prisoners-1088875641.html
Coup Leaders in Guinea Reportedly Start Releasing Political Prisoners
Coup Leaders in Guinea Reportedly Start Releasing Political Prisoners
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Guinean Ministry of Justice has agreed to release 79 people arrested on political grounds on the request of the military coup leaders... 08.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-08T09:17+0000
2021-09-08T09:17+0000
africa
guinea
coup
military coup
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083803202_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_dc18e4d5ee020847e171ac425375611d.jpg
The first group of 79 civilian prisoners was released on Tuesday night, the Guinee News outlet reported.Conde, 83, had been in power since 2010 and entered his third term after winning last year’s election, which sparked nationwide protests. The controversy revolved around his move to amend the constitution to allow himself a third term in office, which was decided through a national referendum but contested by the opposition.Guinean President Alpha Conde was removed from power by a group of military officers led by Mamady Doumbouya past Sunday. They vowed to release all those arrested because of their opposition to the Conde regime.
guinea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083803202_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6b0c32aeef9d19cf271ef7e88a381e83.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
africa, guinea, coup, military coup

Coup Leaders in Guinea Reportedly Start Releasing Political Prisoners

09:17 GMT 08.09.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGERResidents cheer at army soldiers as they celebrate the uprising in Conakry, Guinea September 5, 2021.
Residents cheer at army soldiers as they celebrate the uprising in Conakry, Guinea September 5, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGER
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Guinean Ministry of Justice has agreed to release 79 people arrested on political grounds on the request of the military coup leaders, Guinean media reported.
The first group of 79 civilian prisoners was released on Tuesday night, the Guinee News outlet reported.

"The commission that has been set up at the level of the Justice Ministry will continue to work, especially concerning the military. Today, we have only focused on civilians. We will ensure that the soldiers who are in detention, some of whom are in Siguiri, others in Kankan, are free... We will ensure that they are released in line with the decision that has been taken by the new authorities", a lawyer for the opposition was quoted as saying.

© AFP 2021 / CELLOU BINANIPeople hold up the Guinea national flag during celebrations as the Guinean Special Forces arrive at the Palace of the People in Conakry on September 6, 2021, ahead of a meeting with the Ministers of the Ex-President of Guinea, Alpha Conde.
People hold up the Guinea national flag during celebrations as the Guinean Special Forces arrive at the Palace of the People in Conakry on September 6, 2021, ahead of a meeting with the Ministers of the Ex-President of Guinea, Alpha Conde. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
People hold up the Guinea national flag during celebrations as the Guinean Special Forces arrive at the Palace of the People in Conakry on September 6, 2021, ahead of a meeting with the Ministers of the Ex-President of Guinea, Alpha Conde.
© AFP 2021 / CELLOU BINANI
Conde, 83, had been in power since 2010 and entered his third term after winning last year’s election, which sparked nationwide protests. The controversy revolved around his move to amend the constitution to allow himself a third term in office, which was decided through a national referendum but contested by the opposition.
Guinean President Alpha Conde was removed from power by a group of military officers led by Mamady Doumbouya past Sunday. They vowed to release all those arrested because of their opposition to the Conde regime.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:17 GMTUK Prime Minister Considering Major Cabinet Reshuffle, Reports Suggest
09:17 GMTUK National Insurance Tax Rise 'a Very Conservative Thing to Do', Javid Says as MPs Prepare for Vote
09:17 GMTCoup Leaders in Guinea Reportedly Start Releasing Political Prisoners
09:06 GMTBerlin Ready to Provide Humanitarian Assistance to Kabul Via UN, Maas Says
09:03 GMTGareth Southgate Warns England of 'Dangerous Moment' Ahead of World Cup Qualifier Against Poland
08:44 GMTAustralia's High Court Says Media Can Be Sued For Comments That Appear on Their Social Media Posts
08:34 GMTSyrian Army Enters Last Militant Stronghold in Daraa
08:28 GMTEpic Meme Battle: Russia's Space Chief Invites Elon Musk Home for Cup of Tea
08:10 GMTEU Supports Agreement Reached by Venezuelan Gov't, Opposition in Mexico, Borrell Says
08:01 GMTNational Archives' 'Harmful Language Alert' Label on US Constitution Page Angers Republicans
07:50 GMTTurkey Cares About Afghan Refugees But Isn't Ready For Yet Another Influx, Here's Why
07:49 GMT'Worrisome': Bombs Hurled at Residence of BJP Parliamentarian in India's West Bengal
07:30 GMTChina Ready to Communicate With New Afghan Gov't and Its Leader, Foreign Ministry Says
07:29 GMTAntoine Griezmann Reacts as French Striker Matches Legendary Michel Platini's Goalscoring Record
07:24 GMTUS Hindu Organisation Condemns Attack on Temple in UK, Demands Arrest of Perpetrators
06:40 GMTChina Vows to Oppose Efforts to Gloss Over Atrocities Committed During World War II
06:39 GMTDenmark to Raise Taxes, Slash Benefits in Post-COVID Recovery Plan
06:25 GMTMexico Earthquake Causes Power Cuts for 1.6Mln People
06:07 GMTWoman Sues Health Ministry for $3 Million After Learning She Was Given to Wrong Parents at Birth
05:55 GMTUS DOJ Probes Raytheon's Alleged Bribery Payments to Qatar Armed Forces Contractor: Report