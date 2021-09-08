Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210908/cosmologists-plan-to-map-dark-matter-around-galaxies-using-most-powerful-space-telescope--1088885879.html
Cosmologists Plan to Map Dark Matter Around Galaxies Using Most Powerful Space Telescope
Cosmologists Plan to Map Dark Matter Around Galaxies Using Most Powerful Space Telescope
In the footsteps of the Hubble Space Telescope follows another space science observatory, called the James Webb Space Telescope (Webb). 08.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-08T15:04+0000
2021-09-08T15:04+0000
science
telescope
cosmology
space
tech
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088886325_0:303:2049:1455_1920x0_80_0_0_0cbab731c2796f86f3915f76675e359f.png
The launch of the telescope is set for 1 October from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana.The European Space Agency's plans for the Webb are to answer outstanding questions about the universe and to "make breakthrough discoveries in all fields of astronomy".Scientists hope for the space observatory is to reveal information about the formation of stars and planets, as well as the birth of the first galaxies in the early universe.The Ariane 5 launch vehicle will deliver the telescope directly into a precision transfer orbit towards its destination, the second Lagrange point (L2).After it separates from the Ariane 5, Webb will continue its journey to L2 alone for four weeks. L2 is located four times farther away than the Moon, 1.5 million km from Earth in the direction away from the Sun.The ESA hopes to get answers about the hidden parts of the Solar System, the dust clouds, as well as reveal the composition of exoplanets' atmospheres in more detail. Webb will cover longer wavelengths of light than the Hubble Space telescope and has a 100-times improved sensitivity, which opens up a new window to the universe, the agency reported.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgenia Filimianova
Evgenia Filimianova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088886325_0:111:2049:1647_1920x0_80_0_0_cb61c3566cf67589ee383a1a00caf703.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
science, telescope, cosmology, space, tech

Cosmologists Plan to Map Dark Matter Around Galaxies Using Most Powerful Space Telescope

15:04 GMT 08.09.2021
© Photo : ESA/ATG medialabArtist's impression of the James Webb Space Telescope
Artist's impression of the James Webb Space Telescope - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
© Photo : ESA/ATG medialab
Subscribe
Evgenia Filimianova
All materialsWrite to the author
In the footsteps of the Hubble Space Telescope follows another space science observatory, called the James Webb Space Telescope (Webb).
The launch of the telescope is set for 1 October from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana.
The European Space Agency's plans for the Webb are to answer outstanding questions about the universe and to "make breakthrough discoveries in all fields of astronomy".
Scientists hope for the space observatory is to reveal information about the formation of stars and planets, as well as the birth of the first galaxies in the early universe.
The Ariane 5 launch vehicle will deliver the telescope directly into a precision transfer orbit towards its destination, the second Lagrange point (L2).

“We now know the day that thousands of people have been working towards for many years, and that millions around the world are looking forward to. Webb and its Ariane 5 launch vehicle are ready, thanks to the excellent work across all mission partners. We are looking forward to seeing the final preparations for launch at Europe’s Spaceport”, said Günther Hasinger, ESA director of science.

After it separates from the Ariane 5, Webb will continue its journey to L2 alone for four weeks. L2 is located four times farther away than the Moon, 1.5 million km from Earth in the direction away from the Sun.
© Photo : ESAWebb is an international partnership between NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).
Webb is an international partnership between NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
Webb is an international partnership between NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).
© Photo : ESA
The ESA hopes to get answers about the hidden parts of the Solar System, the dust clouds, as well as reveal the composition of exoplanets' atmospheres in more detail.
Webb will cover longer wavelengths of light than the Hubble Space telescope and has a 100-times improved sensitivity, which opens up a new window to the universe, the agency reported.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:43 GMTWashington Police Brace for Rally in Support of Capitol Riot Defendants
15:40 GMTWhy Taliban Should Thank US Not Only for Billions’ Worth of Weapons, But Also for Nuclear Pakistan
15:38 GMT'Strong Pro-Life State': South Dakota Governor Signs Executive Order Banning Abortion Pills
15:24 GMTInauguration of Afghanistan's New Government Scheduled for 11 September, Taliban Source Suggests
15:12 GMTFrom Civil War to 'Sausage War': 100 Years of Conflict and Aggravation in Ireland
15:04 GMTCosmologists Plan to Map Dark Matter Around Galaxies Using Most Powerful Space Telescope
15:03 GMTTreasury Reiterates Warning US Government Could Run Out of Money to Service Debt By October
14:47 GMTUS Will Assist Latin America to Scale Up Green Energy Capacity to 70% By 2030, John Kerry Says
14:37 GMTParis Attack Suspect Calls Himself 'Soldier of Daesh', Reports Say
14:29 GMTDems Reportedly Fearful Biden's Tough Summer Might Result in Devastating Midterm Defeat in 2022
14:25 GMTStalin Gov't in Tamil Nadu Passes Resolution Against India's Controversial Citizenship Law
14:19 GMTFrench Media Gives Thoughts on What Might Be Behind Biden's Dwindling Popularity
14:16 GMTLabour Backbencher Tables 'Wealth Tax' Amendment to Social Care Vote
14:15 GMTEuropean People's Party Urges Creation of EU Military Unit
13:48 GMTPakistan Calls for ‘Discarding Old Lenses’ in Afghanistan as Taliban’s New Cabinet Draws Flak
13:46 GMTPolish Company PGNIG Not Ruling Out Russian Gas Deliveries After End of Contract With Gazprom
13:41 GMTAfghan Women Rally in Kunduz to Show Support for Taliban's Interim Government - Video
13:28 GMTIndian Air Force to Receive More Than 350 Fighter Aircraft Over Next Two Decades
13:27 GMTIndia Paves Way for Women to Take Top Jobs in Defence Services
13:19 GMT'Most Difficult Decision': Ghani Apologises to Afghan People Over Leaving Kabul