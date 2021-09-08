Britney Spears' Father Files Documents to End Her Conservatorship
00:03 GMT 08.09.2021
© REUTERS / MARIO ANZUONIBritney Spears poses at the premiere of "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 22, 2019.
© REUTERS / MARIO ANZUONI
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Britney Spears' father Jaime Spears has asked a US judge to end the superstar's conservatorship, TMZ reported citing court documents.
In mid-August, Jaime Spears agreed to step down as his daughter's conservator.
Jamie Spears decided his daughter no longer needs legally-imposed restrictions, the report said on Tuesday.
According to NBC News, Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has filed to end her conservatorship after 13 years.— Pop Base (@PopBase) September 7, 2021
“His petition also argued that probate code does not require Britney Spears to undergo a new psychological evaluation in order to terminate the guardianship.” pic.twitter.com/Dyqxmz23wj
Britney Spears, who was one of the most famous world singers at the beginning of the 21st century, faced mental issues as well as drug and alcohol addictions following a divorce in the late 2000s. In 2008, she was placed under temporary conservatorship, which later turned termless.