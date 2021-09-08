Blinken Says US Assessing Taliban Announcement of New Government

The new Cabinet announced by the movement will be headed by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as deputy PM in the Taliban government in Afghanistan prior to the US invasion. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar was named acting deputy prime minister, while Mohammad Yaqoob, the deputy head of the Taliban and son of the movement's founder, will assume the post of defence minister.The Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August, prompting hurried mass evacuations from the capital city of Kabul. The United States, in the meantime, completed the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan by 31 August, marking the end of its two-decade-long campaign.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Washington was assessing the announcement of the new Afghan government by the Taliban*.
"Yesterday the Taliban named the new interim government. We are assessing the announcement", Blinken said at a press conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass after Ramstein Air Base visit.
