Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210908/bill-gates-investment-company-agrees-to-buy-controlling-share-of-four-seasons-hotels-1088895435.html
Bill Gates' Investment Company Agrees to Buy Controlling Share of Four Seasons Hotels
Bill Gates' Investment Company Agrees to Buy Controlling Share of Four Seasons Hotels
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Cascade Investment, an investment and holding company controlled by Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, has agreed to... 08.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-08T20:42+0000
2021-09-08T20:55+0000
bill gates
us
shareholders
cascade
business
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/08/1083096736_0:0:3639:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2790525e9809bb52366e5cdbbe2d2a83.jpg
“Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts ("Four Seasons" or "the Company"), the world's leading luxury hospitality company, today announced that its longstanding shareholder, an affiliate of Cascade Investment, L.L.C. (collectively, "Cascade"), has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling interest in the Company,” Four Seasons said.Cascade is set to expand its current stake from 47.5 percent to 71.25 percent by buying half of the stakes owned by an affiliate of Kingdom Holding Company, a long-term investment partner of Cascade, at a price of $2.21 billion.Four Seasons CEO John Davison said in the statement that the support and partnership of shareholders like Cascade continue to be critical to growth, and that the company looks forward with confidence to the future of the luxury hospitality industry.
https://sputniknews.com/20210830/gates-foundation-working-with-chinese-govt-to-promote-beijings-global-medical-clout-report-1083752176.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/08/1083096736_730:0:3461:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_61479935fe986b3fc6646123a33e6ce4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bill gates, us, shareholders, cascade, business

Bill Gates' Investment Company Agrees to Buy Controlling Share of Four Seasons Hotels

20:42 GMT 08.09.2021 (Updated: 20:55 GMT 08.09.2021)
© AFP 2021 / MICHAEL COHENBill Gates, Co-Chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation speaks onstage at 2019 New York Times Dealbook on November 06, 2019 in New York City.
Bill Gates, Co-Chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation speaks onstage at 2019 New York Times Dealbook on November 06, 2019 in New York City. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / MICHAEL COHEN
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Cascade Investment, an investment and holding company controlled by Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, has agreed to purchase a controlling stake in the Four Seasons hotels chain, according to a statement released by the hotel company on Wednesday.
“Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts ("Four Seasons" or "the Company"), the world's leading luxury hospitality company, today announced that its longstanding shareholder, an affiliate of Cascade Investment, L.L.C. (collectively, "Cascade"), has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling interest in the Company,” Four Seasons said.
Cascade is set to expand its current stake from 47.5 percent to 71.25 percent by buying half of the stakes owned by an affiliate of Kingdom Holding Company, a long-term investment partner of Cascade, at a price of $2.21 billion.
US Microsoft founder, Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, poses for a picture on October 9, 2019, in Lyon, central eastern France, during the funding conference of Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2021
Gates Foundation 'Working With Chinese Gov't' to Promote Beijing's Global Medical Clout: Report
30 August, 13:35 GMT
Four Seasons CEO John Davison said in the statement that the support and partnership of shareholders like Cascade continue to be critical to growth, and that the company looks forward with confidence to the future of the luxury hospitality industry.
101000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:44 GMTVideos: Firefighters Tackling Massive Blaze in Western England for Hours on End
21:41 GMTBiden 'Reliving Carter Years' in First 8 Months in Office, Says Aide to Former President
21:09 GMTNew York Fed Chief Says Appropriate for US Central Bank to Start Stimulus Taper in 2021
21:00 GMTIsraeli Military Extends Blockade of Palestinian Territories After Escape of Prisoners
20:48 GMTWhite House: US Has Not Conveyed Message It Will Recognize Taliban Government
20:42 GMTBill Gates' Investment Company Agrees to Buy Controlling Share of Four Seasons Hotels
20:26 GMTMilitary Plane Crashes in Sudan – Reports
20:23 GMTReligious-Driven Man Calls Bikinis Worn by Young Women at Colorado Beach 'Pornography'
20:17 GMTUS Forms Advisory Panel on Artificial Intelligence, Recruits Members
20:14 GMTDenmark Will Require Migrants to Work for Welfare Benefits
20:14 GMTHow Texas Election Integrity Law May Tackle Potential Fraud & Why It Unnerves Democrats
20:11 GMTTexas Governor Greg Abbott Claims ‘Texas Will Eliminate All Rapists’ in Defense of Heartbeat Bill
20:11 GMT7 Syrian Servicemen Killed, 3 Injured in Bomb Explosion in Daraa Province, Security Source Says
20:00 GMTTwelve Missing as Typhoon Jolina Hits Philippines - Reports
19:32 GMT'Tax on Jobs' or 'Least Worst Option'? MPs Vote on Social Care Tax Rise
19:04 GMTThe Oil Leak Enigma off the Coast of Louisiana
18:50 GMTCIA Tries to Go Viral on Social Media to Attract Likes and New Recruits
18:47 GMTTerrorist Assets Blocked by US Exceed $200Mln, Excluding Blocked Property
18:33 GMTTaliban Reportedly Claims Afghan Protests Receive Foreign Funding
18:03 GMTIOC Suspends North Korean Olympic Committee Until End of 2022 for Skipping Tokyo Games