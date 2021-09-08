Berlin Ready to Provide Humanitarian Assistance to Kabul Via UN, Maas Says

Germany Wants to Coordinate With US Its Steps Related to New Authorities in KabulGermany wants to coordinate its steps regarding the new authorities in Kabul with the United States, Maas added.The Taliban earlier extended an invitation to German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Afghanistan.Earlier this month, Merkel said that it was important that Germany engaged in talks with Taliban adding that "they are now those who are to be addressed." The chancellor added that Germany wanted international humanitarian organisations to be able to work on improvement of the situation in the country.On 31 August, Maas said that Germany was ready to resume diplomatic operations in Kabul which were suspended after the Taliban took control of the capital on 15 August.The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Germany is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan via the United Nations, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on 8 September, adding that further steps depend on the actions of the Taliban*.
“The people of Afghanistan are not to blame for the seizure of power by the Taliban - and they do not deserve the international community to turn away now. We are ready to provide humanitarian assistance through the United Nations, and we will continue to communicate with the Taliban, at least in order to enable to provide opportunities to those people for whom we are responsible,” the minister said, adding that “any further action will depend on the behavior of the Taliban.”
"Lately, we have had closer contacts on Afghanistan with the United States than with any other partners. I am grateful for our mutual support during the evacuation of our citizens and local personnel. In the next phase, we want to continue acting together in a coordinated manner, especially with regards to treatment of the mew authorities in Kabul," Maas told reporters ahead of his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
