Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210908/berlin-ready-to-provide-humanitarian-assistance-to-kabul-via-un-maas-says-1088874760.html
Berlin Ready to Provide Humanitarian Assistance to Kabul Via UN, Maas Says
Berlin Ready to Provide Humanitarian Assistance to Kabul Via UN, Maas Says
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Germany is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan via the United Nations, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on 8 September... 08.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-08T09:06+0000
2021-09-08T09:06+0000
germany
afghanistan
taliban
afghanistan war
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/03/1083783940_0:211:2891:1837_1920x0_80_0_0_6f2414c29e4f7047b5c3bdcdbe8521af.jpg
Germany Wants to Coordinate With US Its Steps Related to New Authorities in KabulGermany wants to coordinate its steps regarding the new authorities in Kabul with the United States, Maas added.The Taliban earlier extended an invitation to German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Afghanistan.Earlier this month, Merkel said that it was important that Germany engaged in talks with Taliban adding that "they are now those who are to be addressed." The chancellor added that Germany wanted international humanitarian organisations to be able to work on improvement of the situation in the country.On 31 August, Maas said that Germany was ready to resume diplomatic operations in Kabul which were suspended after the Taliban took control of the capital on 15 August.The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputniknews.com/20210903/taliban-claim-uk-germany-assured-group-of-boosting-humanitarian-aid-to-afghanistan-1083786214.html
germany
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/03/1083783940_80:0:2811:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_76ed95bd56dff6712d72fa8b97462342.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
germany, afghanistan, taliban, afghanistan war

Berlin Ready to Provide Humanitarian Assistance to Kabul Via UN, Maas Says

09:06 GMT 08.09.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGERAn Afghan man rides on his bicycle as he holds the Taliban flag in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2, 2021.
An Afghan man rides on his bicycle as he holds the Taliban flag in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGER
Subscribe
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Germany is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan via the United Nations, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on 8 September, adding that further steps depend on the actions of the Taliban*.
“The people of Afghanistan are not to blame for the seizure of power by the Taliban - and they do not deserve the international community to turn away now. We are ready to provide humanitarian assistance through the United Nations, and we will continue to communicate with the Taliban, at least in order to enable to provide opportunities to those people for whom we are responsible,” the minister said, adding that “any further action will depend on the behavior of the Taliban.”

Germany Wants to Coordinate With US Its Steps Related to New Authorities in Kabul

Germany wants to coordinate its steps regarding the new authorities in Kabul with the United States, Maas added.
"Lately, we have had closer contacts on Afghanistan with the United States than with any other partners. I am grateful for our mutual support during the evacuation of our citizens and local personnel. In the next phase, we want to continue acting together in a coordinated manner, especially with regards to treatment of the mew authorities in Kabul," Maas told reporters ahead of his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
The Taliban earlier extended an invitation to German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Afghanistan.
Earlier this month, Merkel said that it was important that Germany engaged in talks with Taliban adding that "they are now those who are to be addressed." The chancellor added that Germany wanted international humanitarian organisations to be able to work on improvement of the situation in the country.
Afghan men take pictures of a vehicle from which rockets were fired, in Kabul - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2021
Taliban Claim UK, Germany Assured Group of Boosting Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan
3 September, 07:58 GMT
On 31 August, Maas said that Germany was ready to resume diplomatic operations in Kabul which were suspended after the Taliban took control of the capital on 15 August.
The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:17 GMTUK Prime Minister Considering Major Cabinet Reshuffle, Reports Suggest
09:17 GMTUK National Insurance Tax Rise 'a Very Conservative Thing to Do', Javid Says as MPs Prepare for Vote
09:17 GMTCoup Leaders in Guinea Reportedly Start Releasing Political Prisoners
09:06 GMTBerlin Ready to Provide Humanitarian Assistance to Kabul Via UN, Maas Says
09:03 GMTGareth Southgate Warns England of 'Dangerous Moment' Ahead of World Cup Qualifier Against Poland
08:44 GMTAustralia's High Court Says Media Can Be Sued For Comments That Appear on Their Social Media Posts
08:34 GMTSyrian Army Enters Last Militant Stronghold in Daraa
08:28 GMTEpic Meme Battle: Russia's Space Chief Invites Elon Musk Home for Cup of Tea
08:10 GMTEU Supports Agreement Reached by Venezuelan Gov't, Opposition in Mexico, Borrell Says
08:01 GMTNational Archives' 'Harmful Language Alert' Label on US Constitution Page Angers Republicans
07:50 GMTTurkey Cares About Afghan Refugees But Isn't Ready For Yet Another Influx, Here's Why
07:49 GMT'Worrisome': Bombs Hurled at Residence of BJP Parliamentarian in India's West Bengal
07:30 GMTChina Ready to Communicate With New Afghan Gov't and Its Leader, Foreign Ministry Says
07:29 GMTAntoine Griezmann Reacts as French Striker Matches Legendary Michel Platini's Goalscoring Record
07:24 GMTUS Hindu Organisation Condemns Attack on Temple in UK, Demands Arrest of Perpetrators
06:40 GMTChina Vows to Oppose Efforts to Gloss Over Atrocities Committed During World War II
06:39 GMTDenmark to Raise Taxes, Slash Benefits in Post-COVID Recovery Plan
06:25 GMTMexico Earthquake Causes Power Cuts for 1.6Mln People
06:07 GMTWoman Sues Health Ministry for $3 Million After Learning She Was Given to Wrong Parents at Birth
05:55 GMTUS DOJ Probes Raytheon's Alleged Bribery Payments to Qatar Armed Forces Contractor: Report