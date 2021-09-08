Registration was successful!
As Economic Recovery Lags, Millions Left Vulnerable to the Death Cult of Capitalism
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host, &amp; author of 'The Scourge of Neoliberalism' to discuss the reasons behind the stalling economic recovery, the realities behind the slow return to work and the ending of unemployment benefits in the middle of a pandemic, the converging crises of capitalism that threaten the working class, and how the political system refuses to provide any relief for working and poor people while serving the interests of capital.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Leo Flores, Latin America Campaign Coordinator at CODEPINK to discuss negotiations between the government of Venezuela and the right-wing opposition, the political destiny of Juan Guaido, and the way forward for the Biden administration.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org to discuss the harsh environmental impact of Bitcoin and its continuation of the impact of the capitalist death drive, the myth of egalitarian access to Bitcoin, Facebook’s racist labeling of a video of Black men as “primates” and the racism encoded into artificial intelligence services that such processes rely on.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Netfa Freeman, Coordinating Committee member with the Black Alliance for Peace, organizer with Pan-African Community Action, and host of Voices with Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM to discuss the coup in Guinea, the impact of neocolonialism, neoliberalism, and imperialism on Guinea and the African continent, how the harms of neoliberalism and imperialism manifest on poor and working people in the US through the police, gentrification, and more, and the purpose of policing in a capitalist system.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
As Economic Recovery Lags, Millions Left Vulnerable to the Death Cult of Capitalism

10:09 GMT 08.09.2021
As Economic Recovery Lags, Millions Left Vulnerable to the Death Cult of Capitalism
Unemployment Benefits End For Millions, Talks Between Venezuelan Government and Opposition Conclude, Bitcoin and the Capitalist Death Drive.
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host, & author of 'The Scourge of Neoliberalism' to discuss the reasons behind the stalling economic recovery, the realities behind the slow return to work and the ending of unemployment benefits in the middle of a pandemic, the converging crises of capitalism that threaten the working class, and how the political system refuses to provide any relief for working and poor people while serving the interests of capital.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Leo Flores, Latin America Campaign Coordinator at CODEPINK to discuss negotiations between the government of Venezuela and the right-wing opposition, the political destiny of Juan Guaido, and the way forward for the Biden administration.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org to discuss the harsh environmental impact of Bitcoin and its continuation of the impact of the capitalist death drive, the myth of egalitarian access to Bitcoin, Facebook’s racist labeling of a video of Black men as “primates” and the racism encoded into artificial intelligence services that such processes rely on.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Netfa Freeman, Coordinating Committee member with the Black Alliance for Peace, organizer with Pan-African Community Action, and host of Voices with Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM to discuss the coup in Guinea, the impact of neocolonialism, neoliberalism, and imperialism on Guinea and the African continent, how the harms of neoliberalism and imperialism manifest on poor and working people in the US through the police, gentrification, and more, and the purpose of policing in a capitalist system.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
