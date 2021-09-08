Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210908/antoine-griezmann-reacts-as-french-striker-matches-legendary-michel-platinis-goalscoring-record-1088870298.html
Antoine Griezmann Reacts as French Striker Matches Legendary Michel Platini's Goalscoring Record
Antoine Griezmann Reacts as French Striker Matches Legendary Michel Platini's Goalscoring Record
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann became France's joint third-top goalscorer after netting a brace in his country's comfortable 2-0 win over Finland in... 08.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-08T07:29+0000
2021-09-08T07:29+0000
michel platini
france
world cup qualifier
fifa world cup
fifa world cup 2022
goal
goals
fifa
football
footballer
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088872368_0:0:2091:1176_1920x0_80_0_0_ee339fd8028cf074ae2d5c866baaaedc.jpg
French striker Antoine Griezmann has expressed delight at being able to put up a spectacular show against Finland, which saw him join the legendary Michel Platini in the top-3 goalscoring list for France.Griezmann declared that he feels proud to have matched Platini's record. When a reporter asked him if his display against Finland was his best ever in a Les Bleus jersey, he replied: "There have been others. But I am very happy with my performance and that of the team".Throughout the encounter, Griezmann was all over the Finnish defence, dominating the game with his trademark passes, breathtaking pace, and lethal attack, proving to be the ultimate difference between the two teams. His twin strikes in the 25th and the 53rd minute not only secured France's 2-0 triumph, but also extended their lead in Group D. The reigning world champions now have 12 points at the top of the group followed by Ukraine in second place with just 5 points. Only Thierry Henry and Oliver Giroud are ahead of Griezmann as they have scored 51 and 46 goals respectively for France. The victory over Finland also ended a streak of poor results for France in 2021.While Didier Deschamps' side bowed out of the Euro 2020 in the Round of 16 after Kylian Mbappe and his teammates failed to stop a confident Switzerland from beating them in a tense penalty shootout, the French national team disappointed last week too. They only managed a 1-1 draw against both Bosnia-Herzegovina and Ukraine in their World Cup qualifying games.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088872368_48:0:1971:1442_1920x0_80_0_0_2ec39a4dd2675e7fba1d0cf4bb4bb642.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
michel platini, france, world cup qualifier, fifa world cup, fifa world cup 2022, goal, goals, fifa, football, footballer, antoine griezmann, thierry henry, goal-scoring

Antoine Griezmann Reacts as French Striker Matches Legendary Michel Platini's Goalscoring Record

07:29 GMT 08.09.2021
© REUTERS / STEPHANE MAHEFrance's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their second goal
France's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their second goal - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
© REUTERS / STEPHANE MAHE
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann became France's joint third-top goalscorer after netting a brace in his country's comfortable 2-0 win over Finland in their World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. He has now taken his goal tally to 41, levelling football icon Michel Platini, who scored the same number of goals for the two-time World Cup winners.
French striker Antoine Griezmann has expressed delight at being able to put up a spectacular show against Finland, which saw him join the legendary Michel Platini in the top-3 goalscoring list for France.
Griezmann declared that he feels proud to have matched Platini's record.

"It's a great source of pride", the 30-year-old told TF1 after equalling Platini's record in international football. "Since I've been here, since 2014, I always try to bring the best, whether it's goals, with my defensive or offensive work".

When a reporter asked him if his display against Finland was his best ever in a Les Bleus jersey, he replied: "There have been others. But I am very happy with my performance and that of the team".
Throughout the encounter, Griezmann was all over the Finnish defence, dominating the game with his trademark passes, breathtaking pace, and lethal attack, proving to be the ultimate difference between the two teams.
His twin strikes in the 25th and the 53rd minute not only secured France's 2-0 triumph, but also extended their lead in Group D. The reigning world champions now have 12 points at the top of the group followed by Ukraine in second place with just 5 points.
Only Thierry Henry and Oliver Giroud are ahead of Griezmann as they have scored 51 and 46 goals respectively for France.
The victory over Finland also ended a streak of poor results for France in 2021.
While Didier Deschamps' side bowed out of the Euro 2020 in the Round of 16 after Kylian Mbappe and his teammates failed to stop a confident Switzerland from beating them in a tense penalty shootout, the French national team disappointed last week too. They only managed a 1-1 draw against both Bosnia-Herzegovina and Ukraine in their World Cup qualifying games.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:01 GMTNational Archives' 'Harmful Language Alert' Label on US Constitution Page Angers Republicans
07:50 GMTTurkey Cares About Afghan Refugees But Isn't Ready For Yet Another Influx, Here's Why
07:49 GMT'Worrisome': Bombs Hurled at Residence of BJP Parliamentarian in India's West Bengal
07:30 GMTChina Ready to Communicate With New Afghan Gov't and Its Leader, Foreign Ministry Says
07:29 GMTAntoine Griezmann Reacts as French Striker Matches Legendary Michel Platini's Goalscoring Record
07:24 GMTUS Hindu Organisation Condemns Attack on Temple in UK, Demands Arrest of Perpetrators
06:40 GMTChina Vows to Oppose Efforts to Gloss Over Atrocities Committed During World War II
06:39 GMTDenmark to Raise Taxes, Slash Benefits in Post-COVID Recovery Plan
06:25 GMTMexico Earthquake Causes Power Cuts for 1.6Mln People
06:07 GMTWoman Sues Health Ministry for $3 Million After Learning She Was Given to Wrong Parents at Birth
05:55 GMTUS DOJ Probes Raytheon's Alleged Bribery Payments to Qatar Armed Forces Contractor: Report
05:47 GMTNaked, Inebriated Woman Drives Golf Cart Through SWAT Standoff With Armed Suspect in Florida
05:25 GMT'Cod War' in Svalbard Zone Escalates as EU Fishermen Sue Norway
04:57 GMTTwo Killed in High-Rise Gas Explosion in Moscow Region, Russian Investigative Committee Confirms
04:28 GMTLive Updates: India Surpasses 33.1Mln Total COVID Cases, Death Toll at 441,411
04:23 GMTLive Updates: State Department Says Washington Concerned About Some Members of New Afghan Gov't
04:07 GMTDeSantis: Speculation Surrounding 2024 Presidential Run 'is Purely Manufactured'
03:47 GMTJapanese YouTube Cat Motimaru Gains Record-Breaking Number of Views
03:24 GMTHeel! Woman on Santa Monica Beach Casually Walks A Giraffe, Reportedly Hired For Glamorous Party
01:57 GMTUSGS: 7.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southern Mexico, Near Acapulco