A Coup in Guinea, and Russian Pilots Suspended for Refusing COVID-19 Vaccines
A Coup in Guinea, and Russian Pilots Suspended for Refusing COVID-19 Vaccines

10:12 GMT 08.09.2021
A Coup in Guiena, and Russian Pilots Suspended for Refusing COVID19 Vaccines
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the Pfizer booster that will likely be approved by 20 September, Fauci says, and Russia's Aeroflot suspending pilots without pay for refusing COVID-19 vaccines.
GUEST
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | The Taliban Forming a Government, Tribes in Afghanistan, and the Pashtun Culture
Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show | Dr.Fauci, Ivermectin, and Problems within the Mainstream Media
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Scott Ritter about the culture in Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai, and the Taliban victory. Scott spoke on the reality of the Taliban winning the political battle against the US, in Afghanistan. Scott talked about the original mission of destroying Al-Qaeda and the fact of America nation-building in Afghanistan.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Kim Iversen about natural immunity studies, the demonization of Russian media, and the AIDS epidemic. Kim discussed a study about the natural immunity of COVID-19 versus people who received the vaccine in Israel. Kim talked about Dr. Fauci and his past handling of the AIDS epidemic.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
