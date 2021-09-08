Registration was successful!
7 Syrian Servicemen Killed, 3 Injured in Bomb Explosion in Daraa Province, Security Source Says
Seven Syrian servicemen died after a bomb exploded in their car on Wednesday night, according to a source from security agencies. Three other officers were... 08.09.2021, Sputnik International
Seven Syrian servicemen died after a bomb exploded in their car on Wednesday night, according to a source from security agencies. Three other officers were injured.
7 Syrian Servicemen Killed, 3 Injured in Bomb Explosion in Daraa Province, Security Source Says
20:11 GMT 08.09.2021 (Updated: 20:16 GMT 08.09.2021)
Seven Syrian servicemen died after a bomb exploded in their car on Wednesday night, according to a source from security agencies. Three other officers were injured.