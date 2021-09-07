US in No Rush to Recognise New Taliban Government, White House Says

The White House made the statement after the Taliban earlier in the day announced the composition of a new Afghan government formed after the group took power in the country.Previously, the movement stressed that it was ready to establish relations with Washington that serve the interests of both Afghanistan and the United States. The Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August, prompting hurried mass evacuations from the capital city of Kabul. Soon after the city was captured, the US military left Kabul Airport, ending a nearly 20-year American military presence in the country.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Biden Administration is not rushing to recognize the newly announced government formed by the Taliban*, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.
"There is no rush to recognition [of the Taliban]. It is really going to be dependent on what steps the Taliban takes. The world will be watching, the United States included", Psaki said at a press briefing. "I don't have a timeline for you. It depends on what behaviour they exhibit on the ground".
Previously, the movement stressed that it was ready to establish relations with Washington that serve the interests of both Afghanistan and the United States.
The Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August, prompting hurried mass evacuations from the capital city of Kabul. Soon after the city was captured, the US military left Kabul Airport, ending a nearly 20-year American military presence in the country.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries