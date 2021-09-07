Registration was successful!
BREAKING: Taliban Names Key Ministers in New Afghan Government

UK Reportedly Threatens to Halt Funding to France Over Poor Efforts at Stopping Migrants
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom will withhold funding from France, promised in a July deal obligating the latter to crack down on migrants crossing the... 07.09.2021, Sputnik International
The statement comes as the UK is said to have recorded close to 1,000 migrants crossing the Channel on Monday, exceeding the previous daily record of 828 people, registered on August 21.The French side managed to intercept only 193 illegal migrants on that day, which is less than a fifth of the total number. Overall, since the deal was signed in July, over 3,500 illegal crossings have been registered, while the French have prevented less than half of this number, according to the newspaper, citing sources.Should these figures be confirmed, the total number of crossings will exceed 13,500, up from last year's 8,420.Patel intends to raise the issue at an upcoming meeting with her French counterpart, Gerald Darmanin, as part of G7 consultations later this week. The secretary is reportedly to decide whether to pay or hold the money back.The British government expects France to improve its efforts to reach at least a 75% interception rate at the English Channel, sources told the newspaper.On 21 July, the two countries signed a deal, under which London is to pay Paris 54 million pounds ($74 million) for efforts to curb migrants crossing the Channel by boat, including through deploying more security forces and installing surveillance equipment.
UK Reportedly Threatens to Halt Funding to France Over Poor Efforts at Stopping Migrants

14:03 GMT 07.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / BEN STANSALLWaleed (3L), 29, a Kuwaiti migrant, stands with other migrants onboard the DHB Dauntless tug boat as they are brought to shore by the UK Border Force after illegally crossing the English Channel from France on a dinghy on September 11, 2020, in the marina at Dover, on the south coast of England
Waleed (3L), 29, a Kuwaiti migrant, stands with other migrants onboard the DHB Dauntless tug boat as they are brought to shore by the UK Border Force after illegally crossing the English Channel from France on a dinghy on September 11, 2020, in the marina at Dover, on the south coast of England - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / BEN STANSALL
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom will withhold funding from France, promised in a July deal obligating the latter to crack down on migrants crossing the English Channel, if a record number of illegal crossings persists, Home Secretary Priti Patel reportedly told lawmakers.

"We've not given them a penny of the money so far and France is going to have to get its act together if it wants to see the cash. It’s payment by results and we’ve not yet seen those results. The money is conditional", Patel told Conservative members of parliament, as quoted by The Times.

The statement comes as the UK is said to have recorded close to 1,000 migrants crossing the Channel on Monday, exceeding the previous daily record of 828 people, registered on August 21.
The French side managed to intercept only 193 illegal migrants on that day, which is less than a fifth of the total number. Overall, since the deal was signed in July, over 3,500 illegal crossings have been registered, while the French have prevented less than half of this number, according to the newspaper, citing sources.
Should these figures be confirmed, the total number of crossings will exceed 13,500, up from last year's 8,420.
© REUTERS / PAUL CHILDSBritish Border Force staff bring migrants into Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain, June 6, 2021
British Border Force staff bring migrants into Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain, June 6, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
British Border Force staff bring migrants into Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain, June 6, 2021
© REUTERS / PAUL CHILDS
Patel intends to raise the issue at an upcoming meeting with her French counterpart, Gerald Darmanin, as part of G7 consultations later this week. The secretary is reportedly to decide whether to pay or hold the money back.
The British government expects France to improve its efforts to reach at least a 75% interception rate at the English Channel, sources told the newspaper.
On 21 July, the two countries signed a deal, under which London is to pay Paris 54 million pounds ($74 million) for efforts to curb migrants crossing the Channel by boat, including through deploying more security forces and installing surveillance equipment.
